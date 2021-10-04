CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payfare Appoints Cihan Tuncay As Head Of Investor Relations And Corporate Development

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payfare Inc. ( "Payfare" or the "Company") ( TSX: PAY), a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cihan Tuncay as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development effective November 22, 2021. Mr. Tuncay will be responsible for communicating financial information and corporate updates to investors and the analyst community, as well as assessing various strategic investments including potential acquisitions. He joins Payfare from Stifel Financial Corporation where he was most recently Director of Equity Research covering fintech and diversified financial services for its Canadian broker-dealer subsidiary Stifel GMP.

"Payfare is moving into its next phase of strategic growth following strong signals of the market's need to power instant access to earnings for gig workers," said Marco Margiotta, Payfare CEO and Founding Partner. "Cihan's deep knowledge and experience in the Financial Services and fintech sectors will complement the skillsets of our growing executive team as we strive for global financial inclusion."

Including his tenure at Stifel GMP, Mr. Tuncay has over 12 years of sell-side and buy-side capital markets experience, and is a CFA Institute charter holder. "Payfare is a pioneer in facilitating on-demand and instant payments," said Mr. Tuncay. "I could not be more excited to join the company in the early stages of its growth cycle to further empower entrepreneurs around the world with dignity and financial security through modern payments solutions."

About PayfarePayfare (TSX: PAY) is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for today's gig economy. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com or contact:

Lindsey Abshire(647) 417-4788 media@payfare.com

or

Su Chun, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer1 (888) 850-2713 investor@payfare.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payfare-appoints-cihan-tuncay-as-head-of-investor-relations-and-corporate-development-301391274.html

SOURCE Payfare

