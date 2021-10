What is going with the deaths in Chautauqua County? Is there a serial killer in Western New York?. There were two sets of human remains found days apart in almost the same location. Both of the remains were found near the Rails to Trails entrance off Woleben Road in the Town of Portland. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that they do not believe that these incidents are in connection to a serial killer.

