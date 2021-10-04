CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the Transition from an Academic to a Biobusiness Entrepreneur

Cover picture for the articleWhen I became an assistant professor at Harvard in the mid-1970s, creating a company was never part of my plan. I had only a dim understanding of how corporations were organized and no understanding of finance. But I was slowly becoming aware of how biotech businesses could be a positive force for health.

iu.edu

Kelley professor and student social entrepreneur to discuss making business a force for good

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – What drives social entrepreneurs to make business a force for good?. An Indiana University Kelley School of Business professor who is one of the world’s leading researchers on social entrepreneurship will sit down for a conversation with a current Kelley student whose NGO focuses on sustainable development in 10 countries and involves about 9,500 “young changemakers.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Nature.com

A primer for academic entrepreneurs on academic-industrial partnerships

Partnerships between academic investigators and industry can accelerate the translation of research findings into life-saving products. The healthcare industry has witnessed heightened interest from universities in capitalizing on the discoveries made by faculty to create intellectual property, form new companies and seek investments. However, academic investigators and even Biotechnology start-ups may be unfamiliar with how industry sources and evaluates these opportunities. In this Comment, we share the approaches and principles by which a large healthcare company sources innovation and assesses opportunities to serve as a guide to better deal making with the goal of improving health for humanity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNDU

Students learn from local entrepreneurs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Riley High School students got a unique opportunity to learn from local entrepreneurs. The speakers talked about their successes, failures and lessons learned along the way. One of the speakers, Rhonda Gipson-Willis, is the CEO and Founder of RGW Ventures. She also does...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Norwalk Hour

Why Entrepreneurs and Tech-Ops Professionals Make a Powerful Team

In the diversity of the modern office, there are probably no two groups as opposite as technology and operations professionals and entrepreneurial founders. While technologists and operations folks live in a linear, repeatable process-focused world constrained by resources including personnel, talent and that most favorite of resources — time — the entrepreneurs who found and run many companies today often view process and constraints as synthetic barriers created by those who fear change. You might think that these groups would never find common ground, but in my work as a COO, I know that’s not the case. In fact, pairing them can be one of the smartest things you do to up the odds of success.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Biden Promised Free Tuition to HBCUs Students, But Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Is Finding Solutions to Actually Do It

President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. When he was on the campaign trail and pushing for Black votes, Biden said his Build Back Better plan included students receiving tuition-free access to four-year, public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions if their families earn below $125,000.
EDUCATION
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

Self-Oscillating Circadian Clock Assembled in a Test Tube

Daily cycles in virtually every aspect of our physiology are driven by biological (or circadian) clocks in our cells. A team of interdisciplinary scientists has now reconstituted the circadian clock of cyanobacteria in a test tube, enabling them to study rhythmic interactions of clock proteins in real time, to help understand how these interactions enable the clock to exert control over gene expression. “Reconstituting a complicated biological process like the circadian clock from the ground up has really helped us learn how the clock proteins work together and will enable a much deeper understanding of circadian rhythms,” said Carrie Partch, PhD, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at University of California (UC) Santa Cruz and a corresponding author of the study, which is published in Science. The research team, from three labs at UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, and UC San Diego describe their findings in a paper titled, “Reconstitution of an intact clock reveals mechanisms of circadian timekeeping.”
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Clinical Comparability: What, How, and When

Establishing comparability in manufacturing cell therapies is a significant challenge for the field due to the complexity of the products, limited material availability, and inherent donor-to-donor variability. As products progress through their lifecycles, organizations need to focus on their ultimate manufacturing end goal. In addition, commercialization and application of cell therapy products to larger patient populations drive the need to switch from small-scale, manual, or semi-automated single function-based production models to more robust and efficient commercial-scale manufacturing using closed and automated end-to-end platforms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

