Making the Transition from an Academic to a Biobusiness Entrepreneur

Daily cycles in virtually every aspect of our physiology are driven by biological (or circadian) clocks in our cells. A team of interdisciplinary scientists has now reconstituted the circadian clock of cyanobacteria in a test tube, enabling them to study rhythmic interactions of clock proteins in real time, to help understand how these interactions enable the clock to exert control over gene expression. “Reconstituting a complicated biological process like the circadian clock from the ground up has really helped us learn how the clock proteins work together and will enable a much deeper understanding of circadian rhythms,” said Carrie Partch, PhD, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at University of California (UC) Santa Cruz and a corresponding author of the study, which is published in Science. The research team, from three labs at UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, and UC San Diego describe their findings in a paper titled, “Reconstitution of an intact clock reveals mechanisms of circadian timekeeping.”

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO