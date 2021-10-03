BRADLEY GLOVER

Bradley Eugene Glover, age 69, of Yankton, SD, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. A celebration of Brad’s life will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2021, at his home. Entombment of cremated remains will be on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with service details.