The American public is ravenous for beef. How some fine dining chefs navigate that appetite

I’ve recently become very interested in the question of beef. Not regarding the flavor per se, but the “why” of it. Nearly 30 years after the debut of the sticky ad slogan, “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner,” beef reigns in American home and restaurant kitchens. Last year, beef sales in this country soared, up almost 24% from 2019 as Americans stocked up on ground beef and sought takeout burgers during the first year of the pandemic. As Michelin star announcements have come in, I’ve also noticed that it seems almost obligatory for starred restaurants to have some cuts of A5 Miyazaki Wagyu on-hand. (With the noted exception of Atelier Crenn, which does not serve red meat, though lab-grown meat will be on the table once it gains regulatory approval.)