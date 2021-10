START DATE - When does it all begin?. Apex Legends' Monsters Within event has been confirmed to start on October 12th and should run until November 2nd. There's going to be a return of Shadow Royale during the first week of this event and a three-week Reward Track for players to work through while they hunt for Monsters Within-themed Apex Packs for the new cosmetics. It isn't the biggest new event we've ever seen, but it's not a bad one.

