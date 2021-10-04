CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westlake Village, CA

MannKind Announces First Patient Enrolled In INHALE-1 Study Of Afrezza® In Pediatric Population

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today the enrollment of the first pediatric patient in the INHALE-1 study. The multi-center study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Afrezza ® (Technosphere Insulin) in combination with basal insulin vs. multiple daily injections of insulin in children and adolescents aged 4-17 who are living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

"We are pleased to announce enrollment has begun for the INHALE-1 Phase 3 study, which is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Afrezza in young people living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President, Medical Affairs and Safety of MannKind Corporation. "MannKind is pleased to sponsor this study with the goal of bringing Afrezza to a younger generation."

INHALE-1 is a 26-week open-label, randomized clinical trial with a 26-week extension. The primary endpoint is change in HbA1c level after 26 weeks. Secondary endpoints include change in fasting plasma glucose after 26 weeks and rate of hypoglycemic events.

Enrollment is underway at several sites, including AM Diabetes & Endocrinology Center in Bartlett, Tenn., where the first patient was enrolled. In all, approximately 260 patients are planned to be enrolled at more than 30 sites across the United States. Details of the study and sites can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04974528.

"We are glad to see the INHALE-1 study start enrolling pediatric patients and look forward to its expansion to more youth across the country," said Dr. Michael J. Haller, Professor and Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Florida and Chair for the INHALE-1 study. "Being involved with studies that can impact a large population of people living with T1D/T2D is so valuable, and I'm looking forward to seeing the data as MannKind continues to explore the potential of Afrezza for youth."

For more information about INHALE-1, please visit go.afrezza.com/INHALE1 or email inhale1@mannkindcorp.com.

About MannKind CorporationMannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza ® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company's partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

AFREZZA is a registered trademark of MannKind Corporation.

Forward looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "plans," "expects," "intend," "goal," "will," "targeted," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the enrollment plans for the INHALE-1 study and the potential for Afrezza to be proven safe and effective in a pediatric population. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include the risk that continued testing of Afrezza may not yield successful results. This and other risks are detailed in MannKind's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in MannKind's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.

MannKind Contacts:Christie Iacangelo, Corporate Communications(818) 292-3500Email: media@mannkindcorp.comRose Alinaya, Investor Relations(818) 661-5000Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Aegle Launches Pre-sales Of N95s With Ascend's Acteev® Antimicrobial Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegle, a high-quality American-made PPE manufacturer and health-tech company, said on Tuesday it had launched pre-sales of its first NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health)-certified N95 respirator made with Acteev Protect™, the patented antimicrobial material made by Ascend Performance Materials. Award-winning Acteev is embedded with active zinc ions that quickly and safely destroy bacteria and microbes that cause degradation, mildew and odor in masks and other articles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bluebird Bio Provides Update On Upcoming Planned Business Separation

Bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) - Get bluebird bio, Inc. Report today announced the filing by 2seventy bio of an updated Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This Form 10 reflects bluebird bio's plans for a tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio as a publicly traded company. The spin-off is on track to be completed by early November 2021. bluebird bio also announced the appointment of Najoh Tita-Reid and Sarah Glickman to the bluebird bio board of directors. Upon effectiveness of the Form 10, Ms. Glickman will also be a member of the board of directors of 2seventy bio and will step down from the bluebird bio board of directors upon completion of the spin-off.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today reported the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 469,000 shares of common stock to 23 newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, as amended, with a grant date of October 7, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Westlake Village, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
City
Westlake Village, CA
TheStreet

HAVN Life Receives Extension Of Six Months To Hold Its Annual General Meeting From The Registrar Of Companies, British Columbia

VANCOUVER ,BC , Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the " Company" or " HAVN Life") announces that it has been granted an extension of six months by the Registrar of Companies, to hold its first Annual General Meeting under section 182(4) of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia). The six months extension is from October 8, 2021, to April 8, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Daseke, Inc. To Release Third Quarter Results On October 22, 2021

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) - Get Daseke, Inc. Report (or the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on October 22, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ICOA Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) ("ICOA" or the "Company") a publicly traded Nevada company and a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions, announces it has cancelled a total of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares to date.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Crisis Text Line To Support Spanish-Speaking Texters Experiencing A Mental Health Crisis

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis Text Line , the not-for-profit providing free crisis counseling via text message, will begin offering its service in Spanish on October 15, 2021.The organization is actively recruiting and training volunteers who are bilingual in English and Spanish to help support the underserved population of LatinX experiencing crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Mnkd
TheStreet

Scopus BioPharma Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: "SCPS"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that, on October 8, 2021, its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") was adjourned to 1:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday, November 5, 2021, without any business being conducted, pursuant to a Stipulation and Court Order approved by the Delaware Court of Chancery between Scopus and Morris C. Laster, M.D. in connection with Dr. Laster's pending claims against Scopus in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Notwithstanding the Stipulation and Court Order requiring Dr. Laster to cause all shares of Scopus common stock held by him to be present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof exclusively for the purposes of establishing a quorum at the meeting, Dr. Laster failed to satisfy this requirement by both not attending the Annual Meeting in person and not making his shares present by proxy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIVE) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ryerson Announces Agreement For New Central Steel & Wire Build-to-Suit Facility

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation(NYSE: RYI; "Ryerson"), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Steel & Wire ("CS&W"), has signed a lease for a 900,000-square-foot state-of-the-art service center facility in University Park, IL, that will become CSW's headquarters and operational hub. Strategically located, the build-to-suit facility will offer a great customer experience across a broad geographical area.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Initial Dividend For Series A Preferred Stock

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (MKTY) , the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the regular monthly dividend on its shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). The dividend will be payable on or about October 31, 2021, to holders of the Series A Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2021, for the month ended October 31, 2021 and with respect to the 86,585 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued on September 28, 2021 (the "Option Shares") for the period from September 28, 2021 through September 30, 2021. The Company announced the closing of 720,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock offering, and the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock, on August 23, 2021 and the issuance and sale of 86,585 Option Shares pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters overallotment option on September 28, 2021 (the "Option Issuance Date"). The initial dividend for the Option Shares accumulated from the Option Issuance Date. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will be payable when, as and if declared by the Board of Directors monthly in arrears on the final day of each month or the next business day at an annual rate of 9.0% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share.
ALBANY, NY
TheStreet

PowerTap And Viridian To Showcase At Expo 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("PowerTap" or the "Company" or "MOVE") is pleased to announce that Viridian Hydrogen UAE ("Viridian"), PowerTap's exclusive Middle East distributor has been selected to introduce the PowerTap Gen3 modular hydrogen production and dispensing system at Expo 2020, which will be building upon 170 years of World Expos that have provided a platform to showcase the latest technologies from around the globe that will shape the world of today and tomorrow.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) ("the Company" or "EFSC") will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-800-377-9510 (Conference ID #7088056). The webcast will be accessible via the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call's completion. To access the audio replay, please visit https://bit.ly/EFSC3Q2021. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

SS&C To Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the market on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss third quarter 2021 results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company", "UFG", "we", or "our") announced today that its 2021 third quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on November 4, 2021. An earnings call will be held at 9:00 a.m. central time on that date to allow securities analysts, shareholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company's 2021 third quarter results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts And City Of Worcester's Youth Fall Vax Series Educates Thousands And Administers Dozens Of Vaccines

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the City of Worcester, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), concluded its four-part Youth Fall Vax Series aimed at increasing youth vaccination rates. Since the first event on Sept. 17, the event series has provided educational materials on the COVID-19 vaccine to 1,600 youth, engaged more than 450 people in local events and administered 41 new vaccinations.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Ginkgo Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) ("Ginkgo") f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG) ("Soaring Eagle"). Ginkgo develops platform...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy