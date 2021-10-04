Custom Offsets And TIS Wheels Team Up For A One-of-a-kind Truck Giveaway To Benefit Warrior Built Foundation

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Offsets and TIS Wheels have created a one-of-a-kind custom 2017 Ford F-350 giveaway, running from October 1 through December 11, 2021, to raise awareness and generate funding for the Warrior Built Foundation. The Warrior Built Foundation works to honor the service and sacrifice of combat veterans and wounded service members through vocational and recreational opportunities. The Foundation provides new motivation, camaraderie and sparks veterans' imaginations while most importantly offering a release to cope with similar difficulties in a positive and therapeutic way. Warrior Built does this in a safe, fun, and supportive environment all while providing much-needed different forms of therapy.

Nick Hamm Founder / President of the charity states, "We are proud to partner with such great companies who support the military and genuinely want to make difference in the veteran community."

Warrior Built partnered with Custom Offsets and TIS Wheels, as well as other top brands to design a custom truck that will be a part of the sweepstake to win the 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty. Influencers like Lacey Blair, CJ Dunlap, Myles Kovacs, Cboys, and internationally known Dremel engraver Hank Robinson from Hanro Studios along with Monster Energy have joined forces to help raise even more awareness on the Warrior Built's life-changing mission. In addition to the truck, there are other upgrades and mods that have made it worth over $100,000 altogether.

To enter, consumers purchase gear to gain entry. Every $5 spent on gear counts as one entry. Offering 10x entry in the first week. So, the more ordered, the more entries earned. A portion of all sales is automatically donated to the Warrior Built Foundation to support our veterans.

"Partnering with TIS Wheels has empowered our teams to further embody a passion that we all love; building show trucks and giving back to our community by supporting our nation's veterans. Our support of Warrior Built Foundation's life-changing mission would not be possible without our team and all of our sponsors. Thank you for your contribution. We are excited to see who will join us to create a positive impact across the United States!" -Anthony Alvarado, PR & Charities Manager, Custom Offsets.

To learn more about the Warrior Built Foundation, visit https://warriorbuilt.org/ . To check out the COxTIS SEMA Truck giveaway visit: https://www.customwheeloffset.com/giveaway

About Warrior Built FoundationWarrior Built Foundation is designed to help combat veterans and wounded service members cope with difficulties in a healthy, positive way. Through activities like drag racing, camping, building cars, or going to a concert, veterans are able to gain motivation and connections with others who share similar experiences. Donating helps fund these awesome Warrior Built initiatives, so now you have the chance to help serve those who have served your country. Historically the Custom Offsets team and customers have been big supporters of our nation's veterans.

About Custom OffsetsEnthusiast Enterprises has 400+ team members who live and breathe custom vehicles and wheel fitment by being passionate leaders in the custom car and truck culture. As industry leaders, they have built up a reputation for selling and distributing wheels and tires through reputable brands such as SD Wheel, Custom Offsets, Fitment Industries, ARKON OFF-ROAD, and Anthem Off-Road, TrailBuilt Off-Road, Mr. Wheel Deal, and Artisa ArtFormed Wheels.

For more information: Anthony Alvarado alvarado@customoffsets.com

