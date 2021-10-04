CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Solomon Hedaya Joins Fortress Brand As New VP Of Corporate Development And M&A

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Hedaya joins Fortress Brand this September as the company's new Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A. Hedaya is one of the company's critical hires supporting Fortress's strategic growth initiatives since it announced its partnership with private equity firm Trivest in 2020.

Hedaya is one of the company's critical hires supporting Fortress Brand's strategic growth initiatives.

Recently announced as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies for the second year in a row, Fortress Brand is a technology-enabled retail agency representing acclaimed beauty, health and wellness brands on the Amazon marketplace with a focus on driving game-changing eCommerce growth for its clients.

After an extensive search, brothers Matthew and Alex Beer, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Fortress Brand, welcomed Hedaya on board thanks to his impressive credentials, relentless optimism and creativity, and fervor for collaboration.

Hedaya's responsibilities as VP of Corporate Development and M&A will include leading a comprehensive acquisition strategy for Fortress Brand, specifically seeking out like-minded businesses, service providers and international agencies that could integrate into the company's platform and the company culture that Fortress Brand has built.

Hedaya comes to Fortress Brand with over a decade of dynamic financial and business relationship-focused M&A experience having functioned as an operator, seller, and buyer of other businesses before joining Fortress Brand's growing team. He previously facilitated the sale of his family's handbag company, Mondani Handbags, to Centric Brands where he was then hired as the Senior Director of M&A and Business Development. Hedaya specialized in leading and executing multiple acquisitions across Centric's portfolio.

"The goal is to acquire businesses that will complement the Fortress Brand legacy, be a good cultural fit and help us do what we do better. It will be a collaborative effort across the company and we will be working together to make sure that happens," says Matthew Beer, Co-CEO of Fortress Brand.

Co-CEO Alex Beer continues, "Finding and bringing in new people that will add value to the Fortress Brand team is very important, both to us and to the company's overall growth and success. We firmly believe having Solomon on board will take Fortress in the direction we are trying to go in terms of new mergers and acquisitions and we're excited to see where this will take us."

Established in 2012 and based in the heart of SoHo in NYC, Fortress Brand represents acclaimed beauty, health and wellness brands on the Amazon marketplace. With nearly a decade in business and 45 exclusive partnerships with names like Glow Recipe, Youth to the People and HUM Nutrition, our core strengths are channel control, protecting brand integrity, and driving growth on Amazon. Recognized as one of Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies and trusted by Amazon as a verified partner, we are fully invested in our clients' success from day one and stay on top of today's rapidly changing market by investing deeply into technology, data and international capabilities.

Contact Information: Gabrielle BarikianFortress Brand gabrielle.barikian@fortressbrand.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solomon-hedaya-joins-fortress-brand-as-new-vp-of-corporate-development-and-ma-301391245.html

SOURCE Fortress Brand

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Ryan Companies names VP of real estate development

Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies US, Inc. has appointed Peter Fitzgerald as vice president of real estate development. In his role, Fitzgerald will support several planned projects in the company’s north region, as well as drive development strategy for corporate office and build-to-suit projects. Based in Minneapolis, Fitzgerald will start lending his...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple appoints Micheal Shapiro as new corporate treasurer and new VP

In the recent shuffle of senior executives at Apple, Micheal Shapiro was appointed as the new corporate treasurer after the retirement of Gary Wipfler who was part of the company for 35 years. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the new promotions also included key software, marketing, and chip executives.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CEO Moves at MGF Sourcing and Carbitex, Macy’s Adds Directors, Caleres Names Marketing SVP

MGF Sourcing announced that Michael Yee will become CEO of the company and Suzy Cirulis joined Caleres as SVP of customer marketing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Arc’teryx Appoints VP, Store Development

Arc’teryx announced the appointment of Chris Pelyk to VP, store development, effective immediately. In his new role, Pelyk will be responsible for overseeing the global expansion, real estate, store design, and construction of the company’s retail stores. He reports directly to Delaney Schweitzer, chief commercial officer, Arc’teryx. “We are excited...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#M A#Trivest#Fortress Brand#Mondani Handbags#Centric Brands#Business Development
Deadline

Ben Priest Joins Westbrook As EVP, New Business Development

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Priest has joined Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. as Executive Vice President, New Business Development, the company said Wednesday. In the new role, Priest will lead all new ventures outside of Westbrook’s core business in the Studio and Media divisions, overseeing the consumer brands arm of the company including merchandise business Good Goods. At the same time, he will launch new verticals within the Westbrook portfolio, which will advance the company’s mission to empower artists telling stories that connect the world. Priest will start his new position effective immediately, reporting to Westbrook CEO Ko Yada. “I have known...
BUSINESS
Variety

Meredith to Be Acquired by IAC’s Dotdash in $2.7 Billion Deal

Meredith, home to publications including People, EW, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, will become part of Dotdash, the digital publishing division of Barry Diller’s IAC holding company, under a proposed takeover deal. The terms give the deal an enterprise value of about $2.7 billion. Under the deal, Dotdash will acquire Meredith in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $42.18 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021. The proposed deal does not include Meredith’s local TV business, which the company agreed to sell to Gray Television for $2.7 billion earlier this year. The combined...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

JJ Phelan, P.E., joins S&H Systems as VP of Sales

Michael Holland, President and COO of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce that JJ Phelan, P.E., an industry veteran, and proven leader, has joined S&H Systems as VP of Sales. Mr. Phelan brings over 17 years of experience within the Material Handling Industry as well as 9 years dedication to service as an officer in the United States Navy. Prior to joining S&H, Mr. Phelan spent a year working in Amazon's North American Core Fulfillment team as a Program/Project Manager under a short-term arrangement through their third-party provider for contracted employment. Preceding his temporary employment for Amazon, Mr. Phelan led another material handling systems integrator, TriFactor, as their Chief Operating Officer and President for 16 years. Ahead of that experience, Mr. Phelan cut his teeth developing his leadership, management, and technical skills as a Surface Warfare Officer and as an Engineering Duty Officer in the US Navy for the first 9 years of his professional career.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tammo Stubbe Joins ElectroNeek as Global VP of Marketing

A talented marketing executive with decades of experience will lead the marketing presence of ElectroNeek in North America, South America, India, and Europe. Tammo Stubbe has over 20 years of B2B marketing leadership experience in lead demand generation, channel marketing, sales enablement, field marketing, and global product marketing. Before joining ElectroNeek, he worked in top companies such as Automation Anywhere, WebEx, and Sage.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
thefastmode.com

Neeloy Bhattacharyya Joins Kaloom as VP of CX

Kaloom this week announced that Neeloy Bhattacharyya, former Director of Systems Engineering with Dell Technologies, has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Experience. With over 20 years of experience in building pre- and post-sales teams in support of products and solutions targeted at service provider and large enterprise...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Announces New CMO And VP Of Brand Marketing Amid Ongoing Success

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it has named Laura Rueckel as Chief Marketing Officer and Erin Walter as Vice President of Brand Marketing. Bringing decades of marketing and franchise industry experience, these appointments will further fuel Freddy's accelerated growth strategy as part of the brand's ongoing efforts to invest in its executive leadership and franchise development teams. Additionally, Freddy's has also promoted Jill Tinsley, who joined Freddy's in 2019 as Public Relations Manager, to Director of Communications. Under the leadership of CEO Chris Dull, the brand's rapidly growing corporate team will continue to focus on accelerating Freddy's growth across the nation.
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

Solomon Group expands with new fabrication facility in Orlando

Solomon Group, an award-winning leader in exhibit fabrication, AV systems integration and live event production, has announced that it will be opening a brand new fabrication facility later this year in Orlando, Florida. The company aims to open the 45,000 square-foot building in October 2021. The company was founded in...
ORLANDO, FL
Phys.org

The impact of corporate social responsibility on brand sales

Researchers from Indiana University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Texas A&M University published a new Journal of Marketing article that examines the effect of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on consumers' actual purchase behavior. The study is titled "The Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility on Brand Sales: An Accountability Perspective" and...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

New Fortress Energy Inc. Schedules Investor Update Conference Call

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) - Get New Fortress Energy LLC Class A Report announced today that management will host an investor update conference call on October 7, 2021 at 9:00am Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Insider Events

Discover live and virtual events at Insider. Connect with Insider reporters and editors. Subscribe today for our exclusive events.
ECONOMY
Inside Indiana Business

Ambrose Property Group Hires VP of Development

Ambrose Property Group has hired Stephen Lindley as vice president of development, market officer. He most recently held the role of vice president of leasing at Carmel-based Strategic Capital Partners. “Stephen will play an integral role in overseeing our developments and expanding Ambrose’s position as an industry leader for logistics...
CARMEL, IN
TheStreet

Cambria Hotels Continues Brand Growth With New Development Option Providing The Flexibility To Expand In More Of Guests' Favorite Destinations

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Choice Hotels International, Inc. Report, today introduced a new hotel prototype option to accelerate its growth in destinations where guests want to stay and developers want to invest. Designed specifically for secondary and leisure markets, the prototype option will help provide developers the flexibility to build Cambria hotels at a reduced cost, while maintaining the sense of space, sense of place and the core brand hallmarks upscale guests prefer.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy