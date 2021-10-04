CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Brothers, Drew And Jonathan Scott, Join Properly; A New Tech-Enabled Real Estate Brokerage

Together, the Scott Brothers and Properly will help Canadians buy, move, then sell: a stress-free way to buy and sell homes in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Properly , a tech-enabled real estate brokerage, announces its partnership with real estate TV personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott. The popular brother duo will bring decades of real estate expertise to help more Canadians buy their next home before selling their current one through a seamless home buying experience. The Scott Brothers are also directly investing in the company, a first-of-its-kind real estate investment in Canada.

"Properly is changing the home buying experience in Canada for the better, and we're thrilled to provide our expertise to help accelerate their mission of making buying and selling homes stress-free," said Drew Scott. "On TV, we help people buy and sell with ease all the time. Properly's unique digital tools bring that TV magic to life, allowing Canadians to buy their dream home without any of the traditional challenges associated with selling."

With Properly, homeowners can unlock equity in their current home before it even hits the market, which means they can buy their next home without having to carry two mortgages, live through showings, or worry about staging and photography. Unlocking equity in their current home also enables homeowners to bid quickly the moment they find their dream home on the market. In addition to allowing customers to buy before selling, Properly offers Canada's most accurate free home calculator ( Instant Estimate ), a $20,000 interest-free advance for home improvements ( Properly Polish ), and a best-in-class Discovery Portal for browsing home listings and previously sold homes.

"We've been in real estate since we were 18 years old — we've seen all the headaches," says Jonathan Scott. "We always knew there had to be a better way for people to buy and sell, and with Properly, there finally is. It's a real estate brokerage for the modern consumer, putting people in charge of the biggest financial decision of their lives. That's why we're not just partnering with Properly — we're investing in the company as well."

"We're on a mission to help Canadians buy their next home with dramatically less friction and surprising simplicity," said Anshul Ruparell, co-founder and CEO, Properly. " Drew and Jonathan Scott are widely loved for a reason: they make real estate less intimidating — and they make it fun. Having them join our team brings us a huge step closer to making sure Canadians get the real estate experience they deserve."

Properly's end-to-end services also include professional home prep, staging services, and a roster of top-rated agents. Having operated in the Greater Toronto Area since August 2020, Properly will be expanding its industry-leading digital tools and services to the rest of Canada in 2022.

Enter to Win!Are you ready to list your home? To celebrate the Scott Brothers joining Properly, work with a Properly agent to complete a purchase or sale of a home in the Greater Toronto Area from October 4th to December 31st, 2021 and you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win $25,000 in cash and a 45-minute private video consultation with Drew and Jonathan, where they will share design tips and tricks for any room in your home. Visit go.properly.ca/contest for full contest details.

About ProperlyProperly is a Canadian tech-enabled real estate brokerage transforming the home buying and selling experience. Properly launched in 2018 with the goal of making real estate customer-centric. The company is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.properly.ca.

