What to watch for at Coldwell Banker's Gen Blue event this week

Diversity, recruiting, competition and more will all be big topics at Coldwell Banker’s big Gen Blue Experience event in New York this week. All week, Inman is taking a Deep Dive into Coldwell Banker. We’re talking to key executives, unpacking the company’s strategic moves and reporting on the Gen Blue Experience event — taking place virtually and in New York this week. Stay tuned in the coming days for more on Coldwell Banker, and for future Inman Deep Dives into top brokerages.