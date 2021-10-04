Former Clinton Band Boosters treasurer waives hearing in embezzlement case

ADRIAN — A Tecumseh woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the Clinton Community Band Boosters last week declined to have a probable-cause hearing. Nanette Stewart is a former treasurer of the school band supporters’ organization. She had a probable cause conference Thursday before Lenawee County District Judge Laura J. Schaedler. She waived her right to a preliminary examination, and Schaedler bound her case over to circuit court for a trial or other resolution. Stewart is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13 in circuit court.