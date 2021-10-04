CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnnie Walker Launches New Keep Walking Campaign To Get The World Moving Again

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky [1] wants to inspire people to Keep Walking towards a more positive future with the latest chapter in its iconic global campaign.

The brand's famous Keep Walking advertising has been inspiring people around the world with a message of progress and positivity for more than 20 years and this latest chapter begins as the world gradually reopens after a difficult 18 months.

Leading the way is a TV and digital ad featuring an energetic and vibrant 'Anthem' that seeks to get people back on their feet and moving again - as they start to socialise with confidence. The new Anthem is an infectious, feel good mash-up of famous songs all about walking that has been created to put a spring in people's step as they head back into the world once again. The mash-up includes samples of songs including Run DMC and Aerosmith's Walk this Way, Loretta Lynn's version of the iconic These Boots Are Made for Walking and Lou Reed's 1970s' classic Walk on the Wild Side.

Alongside the Anthem, Johnnie Walker will unveil epic city takeovers, projecting inspiring quotes from cultural trailblazers, over city skylines and cultural hotspots around the world. The quotes from the likes of Grace Jones, Mark Twain and Ayrton Senna will be seen across New York City, Mexico City, Cape Town, Tokyo and Bangkok amongst others.

For over two centuries Johnnie Walker has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward; with this new Keep Walking instalment the brand wants to help inspire people to take their own next step by reflecting the energy, words and thoughts of cultural icons and pioneers who share that spirit.

Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, said: " Johnnie Walker has always been defiantly optimistic and a beacon of progress - that's what Keep Walking is all about.

"Keep Walking is two little words that say so much about positivity, possibility and resilience. After everything we've all been through in the past few years, we can't imagine a time in recent history when those sentiments could be more relevant."

The campaign will also see a series of local partnerships that will drive tangible actions that 'walk the walk'. In 20+ countries around the world change-makers and artists like DJ Alok ( Brazil), CL (Korea) and Alfonso Herrera ( Mexico) will join forces with Johnnie Walker to help reinvigorate social spaces like bars, clubs and venues as the world begins to reopen.

The campaign launch comes just weeks after Johnnie Walker opened the doors to its new landmark visitor attraction, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, in the heart of Edinburgh, Scotland, giving people a unique and immersive way to experience whisky and socialise together again in the brand's homeland.

It also follows $100m of investment from parent company Diageo over the past 18 months to help pubs and bars post-pandemic recovery, supporting jobs and communities around the world through their Raise The Bar programme.

1. IWSR 2020.

Assets:Anthem YouTube: https://youtu.be/0TlpDQjqB1kAnthem video: https://app.box.com/s/9hfavfdm30dnh9c4gb6ftnv7jxhelxjuMore images: https://app.box.com/s/ct4xbr8uubbpwb9x0x3o07287wi2coxx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640916/Johnnie_Walker_Keep_Walking.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnnie-walker-launches-new-keep-walking-campaign-to-get-the-world-moving-again-301391688.html

SOURCE Johnnie Walker

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
The Independent

TikTok star shares video of ‘horrendous’ British Airways first class experience

A first class passenger on a British Airways flight has shared their negative experience of a first class cabin they describe as “horrendous”.Jarvis Marcos, who posts on TikTok as @theluxurytraveller, filmed his experience while flying from Mexico to London with his girlfriend.In the video, Marcos points out torn leather seats and scuffed compartments of the cabin and shows direct messages from followers who claimed they’d also seen flaws in first class.“The seat didn’t fully recline either,” reads one of Marcos’s messages shown in the video.“Emirates has onboard showers in first class. BA has this...” reads one of Marcos’s video captions,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog Plus Name, Image, And Likeness To BMG For Undisclosed Amount

BMG has purchased the rights to Tina Turner’s name, image, likeness, and entire music catalog. The major acquisition—known as the Turner deal—includes her publishing rights, making it the company’s single largest artist acquisition ever. The payout from the sale was not disclosed. This is the first of many acquisitions set to be announced in the coming weeks. In a statement, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll expressed, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.” BMG CEO Hartwig...
CELEBRITIES
