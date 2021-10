Several companies, including Pfizer, are working on developing antiviral drugs that could halt the progression of COVID-19 symptoms or prevent the onset of disease for close contacts of people with infections. Theoretically, the therepeutics would be another tool used to fight the coronavirus alongside vaccines. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is confident there will be some successes, noting that the coronavirus isn't "a hard virus to drug in terms of how it replicates." But there is a bit of a race against the clock on this issue, although the reason for that probably won't be the worst thing you've heard since the pandemic began.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO