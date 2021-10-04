Quincy offering people up to $3,500 in incentives to move to town

Quincy, Illinois, will bet people $3,500 in rent and moving incentives that they will like living there. The city of 40,000 along the Mississippi River has a variety of industries, including manufacturing, a fast-growing healthcare segment and a robust education sector, all looking for workers. To keep the local economy humming, Quincy has established a new monetary incentive program to attract 5,000 new residents to the area by 2030.