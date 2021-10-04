Check Out The First 41 Minutes Of Castlevania Advance Collection On Switch
Wondering if you should make time to experience the classics of Castlevania Advance Collection on Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the first 41 minutes of the title in action below. As reported previously, this collection brings together the GBA games Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X in one package – along with bonus artwork and more!nintendosoup.com
