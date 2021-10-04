CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Matt Meier Joins Driven Brands As Chief Digital And Data Officer

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) announced today that Matt Meier is joining the company as EVP, Chief Digital and Data Officer. This newly created role will oversee the company's digital and data strategies, working closely with IT and marketing to transform data into actionable business insights and lead the digital customer experience.

Meier brings more than 25 years of experience across a variety of industries and disciplines within the IT, digital, and data domains. Meier most recently spent five years with Whirlpool Corporation, expanding their offerings to include industry-leading IoT "connected" appliance experiences, expanding direct-to-consumer digital platforms, and leading Whirlpool's global data and advanced analytics competency.

Meier will report directly to CEO, Jonathan Fitzpatrick.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to Driven Brands," said Fitzpatrick. "We know the strategic advantage that our data already provides, and we look forward to unlocking even more business benefit to drive accelerated growth. We are eager to have Matt lead this effort, further driving a data-driven culture and mindset across the portfolio."

"I am thrilled to be joining Driven Brands. The amount of data collected from Driven's robust portfolio of brands, coupled with the ability to drive digital sophistication in a relatively unsophisticated industry is a huge opportunity. This is a pivotal time in the automotive aftermarket industry, and I am eager to drive innovation and capitalize on the untapped upside in this growing industry," Meier said.

Driven Brands leverages customer targeting algorithms, cross-marketing from an already-robust data platform, and data-driven real estate site selection models, all which Meier will now oversee.

About Driven BrandsDriven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales. For more information on the power of Driven Brands, visit www.drivenbrands.com.

Media or Investor inquiries:Rachel WebbRachel.webb@drivenbrands.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Sigma Defense Appoints Matt Jones As Chief Executive Officer

PERRY, Ga., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems LLC today announced that Matt Jones has been named the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jones, who previously served as Sigma Defense's President, succeeds John Wilcox who has become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Steven Lefkowitz, Managing...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CEO Moves at MGF Sourcing and Carbitex, Macy’s Adds Directors, Caleres Names Marketing SVP

MGF Sourcing announced that Michael Yee will become CEO of the company and Suzy Cirulis joined Caleres as SVP of customer marketing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Therapy Brands Announces Maria Perrin As Chief Revenue Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Maria Perrin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Maria joins the Executive Team and will focus on sales, marketing, and business development as well as the evolution of the company's long-term strategic growth plans in the important and underserved mental and behavioral and rehabilitative health markets.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ben Williams Joins TBWA\Worldwide as Chief Creative Experience Officer

The appointment of a new breed of creative leader builds on the company’s investments in brand experience, design and innovation. TBWA\Worldwide announced the appointment of Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer. Williams joins the TBWA collective to set the vision for TBWA’s global creative product, unlocking the power of creativity to push the boundaries of brand experience.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
techgig.com

mPokket ropes in Maninder Singh Grewal as its first Chief Data & Analytics Officer

MPokket is set to augment its management team . The Company has announced the appointment of. to the newly-created position of Chief Data & Analytics Officer. The hiring is in line with mPokket’s focus on building the senior management team. Recently, the Company had announced the appointment of a new Head of Human Resources and a new Head of Products.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian names chief information, digital engagement officer

Hackensack Meridian Health has named a new chief information and digital engagement officer, it announced this week. Kash Patel, who will also serve as an executive vice president, has more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership in the health care industry, with startups and with multinational corporations. “We...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TheStreet

Former YouTube Executive Kelly Merryman Joins Aura As President And Chief Operating Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a leading provider of all-in-one digital security solutions for consumers, today announced the appointment of Kelly Merryman as its President and chief operating officer (COO). Merryman joins Aura from YouTube, where she served as vice president of content partnerships since 2015. As President and COO of Aura, Merryman will lead the company's product and go-to-market strategy, delivering on its mission to make the internet safer through simple, proactive digital security for its customers.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

GM hires former Disney exec as chief digital officer

DETROIT - General Motors chose a former Nordstrom and Walt Disney executive as its chief digital officer, a move that will be effective on Oct. 16. Edward Kummer, in his new role at GM, will be responsible for building and delivering a holistic digital business guided by GM's growth strategy, leading a newly formed Digital Business team, and accelerating software investments that will redefine consumer expectations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whirlpool Corporation#Data Analytics#North America#Innovation#Brands Holdings Inc#Drvn#Evp#Digital#Driven Brands#Brandsdriven Brands
Computer Weekly

CIO interview: Lisa Heneghan, chief digital officer, KPMG

Taking charge of digital transformation, embedding a digital-first corporate culture, driving career paths for technologists and increasing diversity are all part of Lisa Heneghan’s role as chief digital officer at KPMG UK. All this after initially setting out on a career journey in the retail sector: “I thought the retail...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Reinventing Wheels Up: New Chief Brings Data-Driven Strategy To Bizav

The business aviation industry stands on the threshold of a new era and can learn from mass-market businesses and technology disrupters. That is the view of one of the sector’s most recently minted senior leaders, Vinayak Hegde, who will bring his years of experience within Amazon, Groupon and... Subscription Required.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Frontier Communications Appoints Melissa Pint Chief Digital Information Officer

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021-- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced Melissa Pint has been appointed Chief Digital Information Officer. Ms. Pint will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery and lead the company’s digital transformation journey, overseeing digital operations and architecture, enterprise technology architecture, business processes and enhancing customer engagement initiatives.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Supermarket News

Natalia Wallenberg joins Ahold Delhaize as chief human resources officer

After a nine-month search, global food retailer Ahold Delhaize has hired Natalia Wallenberg as chief human resources officer. Wallenberg comes to Ahold Delhaize from international agricultural technology company Syngenta Group, where she served as global HR head for the crop protection business, Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize said Thursday. She takes over from former chief HR officer Abbe Luersman, who left the company on April 30 to return to the United States after 13 years in Europe.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Voyager Digital Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Company's new CTO, Rakesh Gidwani, to lead platform and system expansion. NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Gidwani as the Company's Chief Technology Officer.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Treasure Data Appoints Eugene Saburi As Chief Business Officer

Customer data platform Treasure Data has named Eugene Saburi as its first chief business officer (CBO). Saburi will head all go-to-market teams, including sales, marketing, customer success, services and support. Previously, Saburi was a founding partner of GeoFusion, an advisory firm that helped late-stage technology start-ups achieve growth and international...
BUSINESS
The Press

Glass House Brands Appoints Mark Vendetti as Chief Financial Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that Mark Vendetti has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Glass House. Mr. Vendetti will commence his new role with the Company on October 1, 2021. Mr. Vendetti will be replacing Derrek Higgins, whose last day with Glass House will be September 30, 2021.
LONG BEACH, CA
martechseries.com

Bright Data Supports Data-Driven Solutions to the Climate Emergency With Subak Joining The Bright Initiative

Subak, the world’s first global non-profit accelerator to fight the climate crisis, has become part of The Bright Initiative – a global program to use public web data to drive positive change;. Initiative will make Bright Data’s technology and services available to Subak-supported startups working to tackle climate change;. Partnership...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Jason Dickard Joins TF Holdings, Inc. As Chief Operations Officer And Head Of The Commercial Division

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology and services innovator, has hired Jason Dickard as Chief Operations Officer and Head of the Commercial Division. In this new role, Jason will ensure the company's continued growth by leading operational improvements and promoting the company's Cortex lending-as-a-service business, iQ Decision Engine and Thinkflow personal financial wellness app.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy