Adicet To Present Preclinical Data From Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Platform At SITC 36th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) - Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Report, a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that a scientific abstract titled "CSF biomarker correlations with primary outcome in NurOwn Phase 3 clinical trial" will be presented as a scientific poster at the fully digital 2021 Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium® (NEALS) conference. The presentation will be delivered by James Berry, M.D. MPH, Winthrop Family Scholar in ALS Sciences, Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) multidisciplinary ALS clinic and Chief of the Division of ALS and Motor Neuron Diseases, Boston MA. The Phase 3 trial (NCT03280056) evaluated three repeated intrathecal administrations of NurOwn® (MSC-NTF cells), each given two months apart, as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The presentation will highlight CSF biomarkers that demonstrate high accuracy in predicting the primary clinical outcome using an unbiased stepwise logistic regression analysis.

