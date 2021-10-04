Kylian Mbappé reveals he told PSG in July to wanted to leave

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, but insists he made clear his position early in the transfer window and that PSG “made him feel like a thief” over the saga.Mbappe was the subject of multiple bids by Madrid during the transfer window, including a €200m (£172m) deadline day offer, but the approaches were rejected by PSG who see Mbappe as a key component in their ambition to win the Champions League alongside fellow superstar forwards Neymar and Lionel Messi.The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season,...

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO