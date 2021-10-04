CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Bright meteor caught on camera in Colorado

By Jenny Ivy, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1Yqs_0cGQQc3500

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Not many people were awake to see a fireball blazing across the sky at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Colorado. Luckily, doorbell cameras never sleep.

Jeff Gordley of Westminster captured video of a meteor streaking across the sky. The short clip (above) shows the meteor light up the neighborhood.

The meteor was visible over a large swath of Colorado. Shari Brekenfeld lives in Loveland, 50 miles away from Westminster. She was also able to capture the burst of light from her security camera (below).

Man jumps onto wing of plane from emergency door in Miami

Andrew Fisher also caught footage of the meteor falling to Earth from his south-facing Nest camera in Wellington, another 25 miles further.

A resident in Gilpin County (95 miles away from Wellington) caught similar video, which clearly see the night sky lit up from the meteor raining down. (See below.)

Saturday marked the start of the Orionid meteor shower. Stargazers may be looking forward to the projected to peak later this month between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21. However, the Orionids could be a disappointment this year – a full moon is forecast for the same time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Bobcat Caught On Camera In Area

A local family got an unexpected visitor when a bobcat was caught on camera making the rounds in its backyard.At approximately 7 a.m. near the north end of Putnam Valley on Monday, Sept. 27, an area resident captured a large bobcat slinking through his backyard when he went to feed his chickens, wh…
ANIMALS
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Despite the fact that Colorado's population is growing, many portions of the state remain wild. When a wild animal feels threatened, it may lash out, but most animals encountered in the woods will try to avoid you rather than cause problems. Here's a list of animals to keep an eye out for in Colorado, as well as why they've made the list of the state's most dangerous animals.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
B106

Spooky! Is This A Ghost Caught On Camera At This Texas Home?

I'm in a very popular group on Facebook, and one of its members posted these pictures. Here's the first one. Nothing out of the ordinary, right?. But after a motion detector alert went off, the following image was displayed:. Let's see that one again:. If you are confused as to...
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

WATCH: Massive fireball flying at 32,000 mph caught on video

ROWLAND POND, N.C. (WKRC) - The American Meteor Society has released a stunning video taken from the front porch of a North Carolina home of a massive fireball streaking across the sky. According to NASA, the fireball passed over North Carolina at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday -- one of...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Fisher
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Fireball lights up sky above Colorado, widely seen

At around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a meteor described by viewers as a 'fireball' was seen streaking across the Colorado sky. People reported spotting it from Denver to Trinidad, raising many questions from onlookers. As for where the meteor ultimately landed, an astronomer with Metro State University told KDVR...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

32,000 mph fireball spotted soaring over North Carolina

Newly released footage shows a spectacular fireball blazing at 32,000 mph (51,500 km/h) across the skies above South Carolina on Friday evening (Sept. 24), the American Meteor Society (AMS) reported. More than 80 people spotted the fireball, which NASA said was just one of five such meteors reported soaring over...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Meteor#Kdvr#Nest#Orionids
KWCH.com

Caught on Camera: ‘Fireball’ lights up Kansas sky

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH Storm Team 12 says there are two meteor showers occurring. One of them may have produced a bright light that lit up the Kansas sky early Tuesday morning. Surveillance cameras across the state caught a glimpse of the phenomenon. The first meteor shower is called...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Sparkling Fireball Ignites the Night Sky of Colorado – Watch Video

Are you ready to admire a new dose of a blinding cosmic phenomenon that made night turn into day? If your answer is “yes”, you’re in luck! Such a fireball ignited the skies over Colorado (USA) on Sunday morning at 4:30. Fireballs and meteors often traverse the skies, and a...
ASTRONOMY
fox5ny.com

Wild NYC shooting caught on camera

NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a wild shootout in the Bronx. The video shows the gunfight between two groups in front of 635 E. 169th St. in the Morrisania section of the borough. It happened on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at about 9:45 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

‘Fireball’ meteor caught on video shooting through North Carolina sky

Incredible video footage shows a fiery meteor flaming out over North Carolina.NASA has confirmed that at least five “fireball” meteors were seen in different parts of the United States on Friday, but the one that caught the most people’s eye was over the Tar Heel State, where more than 80 stargazers spotted the flaming space rock at about 7:40pm.“An analysis of these accounts shows that the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour,” NASA Meteor Watch said. “It disintegrated 28 miles above...
ASTRONOMY
wiltonbulletin.com

Dash Camera Footage Helps Scientists Find Meteors in Slovenia

Meteors and meteor fragments plummeting towards the planet’s surface are regular occurrences — but the technology that can help scientists zero in on them might not be what you’d expect. You might imagine a powerful space telescope or a high-tech radar array being used to unearth more details about interplanetary objects heading towards the ground. But a more modest piece of technology can also be of substantial use here — specifically, dash cameras.
ASTRONOMY
wwnytv.com

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite. An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair. The...
ANIMALS
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
866
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy