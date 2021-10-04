CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Rats filmed crawling over pastries in London Sainsbury’s store

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXLTA_0cGQQbAM00

Shoppers were shocked when they saw two ravenous rats clambering over fresh pastries in a London Sainsbury’s.

In footage captured by Anthony Mitson, two rats are seen scurrying over croissants before running back up the metal rack to hide behind a fridge containing milk and juice.

The video was filmed at the Sainsbury’s on Essex Road in Islington.

The store is temporarily closed for deep cleaning, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson told indy100.

The spokesperson said: “We have strict processes in place to deter pests. Our Essex Road store is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and to help pest control investigate this sighting and introduce additional preventative measures.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers and we will reopen as soon as we can.”

The video has gone viral on social media and has been reshared widely across Twitter, Instagram, and neighbourhood forums such as NextDoor.

Some said they were disgusted by the video, with others saying this is the reason pastries should be covered in stores:

Some could see the funny side of the incident (although we assume this is because the Essex Road store isn’t their local shop):

Over lockdown, these whiskered critters have been getting more and more comfortable letting themselves into our homes and businesses.

Spoilt for choice after having the run of the streets during the pandemic, they have clearly developed more refined palates and are no longer content ripping into bin bags. By the looks of the video, this particular family of rats are content with croissants and didn’t bother making their way to the cereal aisle to get their paws on the Mice Krispies.

Comments / 2

Related
yourmoney.com

Sainsbury’s launches biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive

There will be 14,500 Sainsbury’s and Argos roles available in stores, including 500 customer and trading manager positions. There will also be 3,000 online delivery driver positions available, as well as 4,500 warehouse and logistics roles and 180 contact centre opportunities. Jobs will be available across the country from 1...
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Fish Said Fred Makes Big Splash In Sainsbury’s And On TV

New England Seafood International’s (NESI) chilled fish brand, Fish Said Fred, has landed a new listing in Sainsbury’s stores and unveiled a TV sponsorship deal with Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch. Fish Said Fred recently celebrated its first birthday and over the last year the brand has achieved retail sales...
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Sainsbury’s bids to recruit 22,000 staff for Christmas season

The retail giant, which owns Argos, is hiring store staff, delivery drivers and logistics workers. Sainsbury’s is creating 22,000 seasonal jobs to help it meet higher demand around Christmas. The retail group, which also owns Argos, said it will be hiring store staff, delivery drivers and logistics workers as part...
RETAIL
Complex

Balenciaga Has Opened A New Concept Store In London

Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga has provided an official look at its new concept store located on Sloane Street in West London. Situated alongside Fendi, Versace, Armani and Hermès, the new brick-and-mortar outpost marks Balenciaga’s debut of ‘Raw’, a new architectural concept designed to both preserve and accentuate the site.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Rats#Mice#Uk#Twitter
kamcity.com

Bute Island Launches New Dairy-Free ‘Sheese’ Product In Sainsbury’s

UK dairy-free cheesemaker Bute Island Foods has entered new territory, launching its first range of vegan hot cheese bakes under its Sheese brand. Available from Sainsbury’s, Sheese Melting Sheesy Bake with Spring Onion & Garlic (150g, £3.75) is described as the “ultimate plant-based comfort food this winter”. It is said to be suitable for a variety of occasions, including dinner parties, lunch, or a snack.
FOOD & DRINKS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks turn higher as Sainsbury's rallies

London stocks had reversed opening losses to trade a little higher by midday on Monday, with all eyes on Chinese property developer Evergrande after its shares were suspended. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,038.97. Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: "Overnight suspension of Evergrande shares raised...
STOCKS
udiscovermusic.com

Explore The Immersive Queen Pop-Up Store On London’s Carnaby Street

“Queen The Greatest,” a pop-up store which opened today, celebrates 50 years of Queen with a variety of exciting memorabilia. T-shirts, guitars signed by Brian May, and more are up for sale in a new pop-up store in London’s Carnaby Street celebrating five decades of the rock band’s music. The pop-up will host themes related to the legendary band until the store closes in January.
BEAUTY & FASHION
artsatl.org

Review: A feast for the eyes, Lyrik London’s film “Black Boi Majik” is poetic, unsettling

Lyrik London means business. Despite the alliterative name that flows off the tongue, there is an edge to this man, and he is not inclined to hide it. London’s dance-driven Black Boi Majik, part documentary, part autobiography and entirely unsettling, is in this year’s Out on Film festival, which highlights LGBTQ filmmakers in and around Atlanta. Part of the Local Shorts package, it is available to stream through October 10.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Pasta shortages at Tesco and Sainsbury’s after dire wheat harvest attributed to climate change

Empty pasta shelves in Tesco and Sainsbury’s are a result of catastrophic wheat harvest attributed to climate change, providers have said.Extreme dry weather has led to severe shortages in durum wheat, causing prices to soar by 90-100 per cent amid worldwide supply problems.Droughts and record temperatures have had devastating effects on crop turnover on Canadian farms, a major producer of the key pasta ingredient.With temperatures reaching a record 46.9C in June, farmers are now down 40-50 per cent on crop.Heavy rain and flooding, coupled with an early spring and a dry summer in France and Italy, also reduced the quality...
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Sainsbury’s stock higher on hopes of interest from Morrisons loser

LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in British supermarket group Sainsbury’s rose as much as 3.7% on Monday on hopes SoftBank’s Fortress Investment, which lost out in the auction for Morrisons, may turn its attention to an even bigger player in UK grocery. Sainsbury’s stock was up 4.2 pence at 288.9 pence at...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘It’s our heritage’: Londoners divided over Windrush monument

Londoners have been left divided over a new monument celebrating the Windrush generation — the capital’s first public display commemorating the Caribbean community who migrated to the UK from 1948. The sculpture, unveiled in Hackney, depicts three Caribbean fruit and vegetables: custard apple, breadfruit, and soursop.Designed by Montserrat-born British artist Veronica Ryan, it has been met with criticism on social media where some called it an “empty gesture” while many of the Windrush generation for still awaiting compensation over the scandal in which many were wrongly detained or deported under a new Home Office policy.The Independent spoke to Hackney residents...
U.K.
The Independent

London’s DLR launches ‘chill-out’ carriages in trains to reduce commuter anxiety

“Chill-out” carriages have been created on London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains in a bid to minimise back-to-work anxiety among commuters.Twelve DLR trains will each have a carriage dedicated to “mindfulness”, with the onboard area covered in images of mountains, forests, oceans and countryside. The carriages, which will be open to all passengers, are visibly distinct from other carriages, while a spokesperson for DLR told Evening Standard that travellers would be able to “meditate in peace”.Passengers will be able to download a meditation app developed for use on DLR trains and in stations. And Canary Wharf, Tower Gateway and...
TRAFFIC
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
news-shield.com

Giant Dog Is Obsessed With His Tiny Human Sister | The Dodo

Phil, from Life With Malamutes, has been by his human baby sister's side from the moment she was born. Watch the moment he tucks her in during bedtime 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our...
PETS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Indy100

Indy100

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy