Stocks

Corrective Action Continues But Positive Signs Are Developing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the S&P 500 dipped to its lowest point since mid-July, stocks bounced sharply on Friday, but it was a typical counter-trend move that was driven by inflows on the first day of a new quarter. As we start a new week, sentiment is mixed, and stocks still have work to do to find a support level that will provide a platform for a new uptrend as we head into the end of the year.

Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a four-day losing streak in which the stock plummeted 76.1% on average daily volume of 474.7 million shares, which came after a six-day rally of 161.6% on average daily volume of 523.3 million shares. To put Friday's early rally in Camber Energy's stock in perspective, fellow "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slipped 0.7% on volume of 263,369 shares and GameStop Corp. eased 0.2% on volume of 4,069 shares, according to FactSet. And futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
Market Spins Its Wheels on So-So Sentiment, Sloppy Trading

I was quite hopeful that we would see an extreme in some of the other sentiment indicators on Thursday, but my hopes were dashed. The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) saw a few-point move down in bulls and a few-point move up in bears. So there was no real new extreme there. However the bears have gotten somewhat persistent in this particular survey and the four-week moving average has not seen a downtick in months and now finds itself kissing that 40% area.
Jobs News Will Help to Advance the Bottoming Process

Following two days of strong action, the market is at an important junction as we wait for the September jobs report is at 8.30 am ET. Stocks have bounced back from some intense negativity on Wednesday morning as a deal to delay the debt ceiling was made, but the bears are growling about how bonds are weak and interest rates are rising.
We're Seeing Some Consolidation and Basing Action on Friday

September jobs numbers came in lower than expected at 194,000, but it was a messy report with some big revisions to prior months and a sharp drop in the 'household' unemployment rate to 4.8%. The market has had a minor reaction to the news, but interest rates continue to rise, so there are still concerns about inflation despite the weak employment news.
Let's Stay on TASK

TaskUS (TASK) is a recent IPO that offers back-office support, customer-relations consulting, and other business services. A Real Money reader asked us for a read on the company's charts. We don't have much trading history, but we can glean a few insights. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of TASK,...
Technical Analyst: Market Is 'Trading in a Zone'

The September Jobs Report was released on Friday, Oct. 8. The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 194,000 new jobs were created last month, with the headline unemployment rate falling to a post-pandemic low of 4.8%. The September tally was firmly south of the Street consensus forecast of 500,000 and the weakest monthly total for the year.
Let's Drill Down on These 2 Energy Dividend Names

After many years of underperformance, the energy sector has become the top performer of the S&P 500 this yearThis is because of the rally in oil prices to a nearly seven-year high, thanks to the ongoing recovery of global oil demand from the pandemic, and the deep production cuts of OPEC and RussiaMany quality oil stocks can still be bought for hi...
Western Alliance Is Making an Upside Breakout

Western Alliance (WAL) is a holding company for other banks and its chart is breaking out on the topside. We recently recommended JP Morgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) so a positive-looking chart for WAL should not be a big surprise. Let's check. In this daily bar chart of...
Amid the Chaos, We're Setting Up Nicely

Stocks started the week on an ugly note as a bull trap was sprung on buyers that rushed in last Friday. After some choppy action, stocks hit a low on Wednesday morning and then gained traction after a deal was cut to extend the debt ceiling crisis until December. Stocks gapped up Thursday and held up fairly well and then consolidated on Friday following a mixed jobs report.
How to Invest in Penny Stocks in October 2021

What You Need to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks Right Now. Investing in penny stocks in 2021 can be challenging. Without the right tools and strategy, it can be very easy to lose money with penny stocks. However, by understanding how the market functions and how to trade, making money with penny stocks can be much simpler.
Signs of a Bottom Are Building, But There Is Still Work to Do

A deal to extend the debt ceiling issue until December and a strong bounce in the indexes after a weak open have helped to clear the air and has stocks looking perky in the early going Thursday. The gloom and doom were weighing heavily on the market Wednesday morning reflecting...
This Way to Camp Correction

Market internals were nothing to write home about. Breadth was negative and the number of new lows expanded slightly, but are still fewer than the August low. But Wednesday was, at least for me, about sentiment. I have been harping about the Investors Intelligence bulls for weeks now, begging them to fall to the low 40s. This week my wish came true, as they chimed in at 40%. That is something, because they haven't been this low since April 2020.
Time to Make Bank on the Higher Highs of JP Morgan

JP Morgan (JPM) is a member of the elite club of 30 companies that are members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of JPM, below, we can see that prices dipped down towards the rising 200-day moving average line and then turned upwards. Notice the stronger volume on the dip? Some investors used the weakness to buy. Prices have rallied back above the rising 50-day moving average line.
Stop Worrying About the Market, Start Picking Stocks

Stocks quotes in this article: QQQ, ORCL, MSFT, HD, WMT, QRTEA, HTLD, BERY. I was still working as retail broker back in 1999 and into 2000. At that time, tech and internet stocks were as overvalued as they'd ever beenMost large-cap companies were also significantly overpricedTheir gains were due more to price-to-earnings expansion than to earnings growthThe public was clamoring for index funds and "what was working" to t...
ASML Holdings Is Not Done Rallying

ASML Holdings ( ASML) has seen a long and strong rise from late 2016 when it broke out of a long base pattern around the $100 area. Prices surged higher and stopped just short of $900 last month. ASML has corrected lower in recent weeks so the question we need to answer is whether ASML can be bought here.
Beware of Taking Immediate Action on Short Reports

Is it just ironic or a sign that short reports emerged once again and now the market rallies? Perhaps those are becoming the new CNBC Markets in Crisis indicator. I think it's too early to say, but I'm growing a bit more optimistic the more short reports I see. Like so many other things in life, sentiment will drive certain groups to emerge from the shadows. It doesn't matter if it is bulls, bears, crash callers (not the same as shorts), crypto HODLers, crypto haters, and on and on.
Two Trade Ideas to Bounce Off You: Nvidia, AMD

And just like that, all is well again That's a bit presumptive, but seeing small caps outpace larger names is something this market has sorely missedWe're two days deep into a pretty big bounceI've seen a lot of bottoming and reversal patterns show up in chart scans, but my biggest search is for names still above or getting back above their 50-da...
