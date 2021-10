I was quite hopeful that we would see an extreme in some of the other sentiment indicators on Thursday, but my hopes were dashed. The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) saw a few-point move down in bulls and a few-point move up in bears. So there was no real new extreme there. However the bears have gotten somewhat persistent in this particular survey and the four-week moving average has not seen a downtick in months and now finds itself kissing that 40% area.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO