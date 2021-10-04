Maharashtra schools to open from today: Check SOPs here

Oct. 4—Schools across Maharashtra will open from Monday for Classes 5 to 12 in a phased manner. In rural areas, physical classes will resume for Classes 5 to 12, while in urban areas in-person education will restart for those in Classes 8 to 12. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday effective coordination between education, health departments and local administration will have to be maintained for a smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes. "Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.