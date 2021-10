As the search for Brian Laundrie drags into its second week, his parents have responded to speculation that they helped him evade law enforcement just before Gabby Petito’s body was found in a national forest in Wyoming. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is,” Steve Bertolino, an attorney for the family, said in a statement released Monday night. “They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him,” he said. “The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

