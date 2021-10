Lando Norris has said next season’s Formula One cars are “not as nice” to drive as this year’s, following his recent experience in a vehicle simulator.F1 cars for the 2022 campaign will feature a new aero platform, a distinct reduction in downforce, and a different type of tyre.McLaren driver Norris, who recently tested out the new elements in a simulator, told Autosport: “It’s a very different car to drive – in a way, not as nice as this season.“But I think hopefully that’s the same case with every other team as well. And we’ll see, there’s no point trying to...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO