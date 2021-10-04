Veterans Corner: COVID-19 funeral assistance and VA healthcare

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) FUNERAL ASSISTANCE. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a program to reimburse funeral expenses if the death of the person was attributable to COVID-19. Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA provides financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. FEMA began accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday, April 12, 2021 through FEMA’s dedicated call center. This FEMA program is available to the general public, not just veterans. Eligibility requires that the death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19. The applicant (for reimbursement) must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien. Call 1-844-684-6333 to begin the application process. Reimbursement is usually limited to $9,000. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for more information.