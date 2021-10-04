CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse in PA kills co-worker at hospital; suspect, two officers shot in later gunfight

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive. Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted. A motive was not immediately clear.

