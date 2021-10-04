Prince Charles wants to live in 'flat above the shop' when he's king
Prince Charles will essentially live in a “flat above the shop” in Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales is known to advocate for a slimmed-down monarchy and he's reportedly been involved in a number of meetings to discuss what will happen to the royal residences when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away and he takes the throne and the direct line of accession is reduced to himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his son Prince William and his family.www.ftimes.com
