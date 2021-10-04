Prince Charles wants to live in 'flat above the shop' when he's king

The day that Queen Elizabeth II dies will elicit a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.While the vague outline of plans have been understood for some time, a new report details the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.The Queen is 95 years old and is currently in good health. However, preparation for the handling of the passing of a head of state, particularly when it comes to notifying key public figures and the public, must be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO