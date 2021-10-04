eFootball 2022 review: A disastrous start to the post-PES era

It’s October. This is the month of terror. This is the time we like to watch and read horror stories, usually starring monsters, witches, zombies, and the like. But I have a new horror story to tell you all, my friends. Gather ’round, children. Let me tell you the scariest tale of them all. Let me tell you the story of that one time Konami decided to pretty much butcher its most successful sports franchise of all time, in a way not even EA Sports and 2K Sports would have dared. This is the story of eFootball 2022, possibly the worst football game I have ever played.

