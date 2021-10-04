CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eFootball 2022 review: A disastrous start to the post-PES era

By Ben Wilson
The eventual successor to Pro Evolution Soccer was always destined to be historic. For three decades, Konami’s football sim happily embraced its plucky underdog status, often surpassing EA-owned big-money rival FIFA in pure gameplay terms. Yet recent sales struggles ultimately saw the Japanese publisher pull the plug on PES, taking two years to craft the free-to-play eFootball 2022 in its place. Indeed it is historic – for all the wrong reasons.

