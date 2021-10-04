eFootball 2022 review: A disastrous start to the post-PES era
The eventual successor to Pro Evolution Soccer was always destined to be historic. For three decades, Konami’s football sim happily embraced its plucky underdog status, often surpassing EA-owned big-money rival FIFA in pure gameplay terms. Yet recent sales struggles ultimately saw the Japanese publisher pull the plug on PES, taking two years to craft the free-to-play eFootball 2022 in its place. Indeed it is historic – for all the wrong reasons.www.gamesradar.com
