The Morning After: What is it with Netflix cropping ‘Seinfeld’?

By M. Smith
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Monday. How was your weekend? For me, a rainy October — England doing what it does — kept me indoors, but fortunately, there was a crop of shows I was planning to watch anyhow. While I caught up on the cultural phenomenon that is Squid Games, a lot...

IGN

New to Netflix in October 2021: Army of Thieves, Seinfeld, Locke & Key Season 2, and More

Netflix subscribers have a ton to look forward to this October, from the arrival of the legendary sitcom Seinfeld to the zombie-less Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves to a brand-new season of Locke and Key. Movie fans are also in for a treat as such classics as Titanic, Step Brothers, and Tommy Boy will also become available from the first of the month.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Seinfeld#Youtube Tv#Hulu#Iphone#Apple Watch#Macs#Bloomberg
Primetimer

Netflix isn't offering Seinfeld in its original 4:3 fullscreen aspect ratio

Seinfeld made its much-anticipated debut on Netflix early this morning with a 4K upgrade with the streamer repeating Disney+'s mistake with The Simpsons. "But while Netflix has upgraded the iconic 'show about nothing' to even crisper resolution, Netflix is hewing to the same strategy that Hulu and other HD releases of the show have used: a more modern-looking 16:9 aspect, instead of offering the original 4:3 aspect ratio in which the show originally aired," explains The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg. "The aspect ratio isn’t a new problem for Seinfeld fans, dating back to the original HD remaster that was produced in 2008 for TBS HD’s syndicated reruns, which were newly made scans of the original film (hence the ability to add back the wider frames that never made it into the initial broadcast) in widescreen to better suit modern televisions. But that 16:9 cut is the only one that’s been publicly released in HD; the best versions with the original 4:3 aspect ratio format are the DVD releases, meaning that Seinfeld fans have been forced to choose for years between visual quality and aspect ratio. When Netflix announced that it would be getting the rights to Seinfeld — and upgrading the series to 4K in the process — there was some hope that the streaming service would go back to the drawing board and create a true 4K cut, one that rescanned the film in the highest possible quality. A new 4K scan would also have offered the opportunity to restore the 4:3 aspect ratio, offering the holy grail of Seinfeld cuts: a high-definition version of the show, cropped as it was originally intended. Netflix doesn’t seem to have done that, though — something that admittedly makes some sense, given the fact that such an undertaking would cost a huge amount of money on top of the already exorbitant $500 million-plus that it spent on the rights." Still, Gartenberg says Netflix should give viewers the option of watching the original 4:3 format.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix Adult Movie ‘After We Fell’: Release Date, What We Know So Far

The first movie in this Netflix trilogy of adult fiction movies was After, which was released in 2019. Last year saw the second in the form of After We Collided. Now, fans are awaiting the third in this trilogy, namely After We Fell. Even better, we have learned that the latest movie won’t be the last! Read on to find out more about the movie, once again starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Seinfeld’ Netflix Aspect Ratio Ticks Off Fans: Titular Pothole Cropped from Beloved Episode

Another day, another aspect ratio iring dogged fans of a beloved TV series. As was the case when “The Simpsons” got the cropped treatment when it dropped on Disney+, the arrival of every episode of “Seinfeld” on Netflix is not without some rankles. A “Seinfeld” viewer on Twitter noted that one of the series’ crucial visual gags — namely the titular pothole in the Season 8 episode “The Pothole” — has gotten the short shrift due to Netflix’s 16:9 remastering of the iconic ’90s comedy series. Specifically, that pothole (in which George Constanza believes his lost keys lie) is entirely cut out of the scene. Check it out below.
TV SERIES
NPR

5 challenges 'Seinfeld' faces in connecting with viewers on Netflix

As all 180 episodes of classic sitcom Seinfeld debut on Netflix this week, a $500 million question hangs in the balance:. Can one of the most influential comedies in TV history score with modern streaming audiences the way Friends and The Office did years before?. Netflix reportedly paid about $500...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The Morning After: Facebook's October 4th outage, explained

We’ll get into why Facebook saw its entire business fall off a cliff on Monday, but first: e-readers. It’s a device category we don’t see much development in — probably because it’s very much a device for reading text and not much else. Amazon’s Kindle, thanks to its powerful online e-book store, generally has the category sewn up, with several e-reader options from luxe to sometimes-$60 slates.
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

This Is The Last Day You Can Snag A Hulu Subscription Before The Price Goes Up

If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, documentaries and movies, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s current deal, which gets you 30 days of free access to the service. There’s never been a better time to try it, since Hulu will be bumping up their prices starting tomorrow. Use your month to watch Emmy nominees like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and This Is Us, and Emmy winner Saturday Night Live, along with all the other films and series people are buzzing about right now. The one-month free trial is one of the best streaming...
TV SHOWS
/Film

Seinfeld Has An Aspect Ratio Problem On Netflix, Just Like The Simpsons Did On Disney+

When are streaming services going to learn? You might remember that back in 2019, fans of "The Simpsons" gave Disney+ some grief because all of the older episodes of the animated series that were presented in the traditional 4:3 aspect ratio for their original broadcast, before the rise of widescreen televisions, were reformatted to a 16:9 aspect ratio. This meant that some key visual gags from throughout the first 19 seasons of the show (and part of the 20th season) were missing completely. Thankfully, Disney+ fixed the issue and fans can choose which aspect ratio they'd like to use for those episodes. Unfortunately, it sounds like Netflix wasn't paying attention when this happened, because they're having the same aspect ratio problem with the arrival of the classic sitcom "Seinfeld" in their streaming library.
TV SERIES
Engadget

Sky's first smart TVs point to Comcast's box-less future

Sky’s long journey to move beyond satellite TV is finally over, as the company launches its brand new internet-only TV platform. Sky Glass is the company’s first own-brand Smart TV, one which ditches the home-mounted satellite dish and set-top box in favor of pulling all of its content from the internet. The company’s pitch is to centralize not just its own content inside the one box, but to act as a universal platform for every streaming TV app currently available on the market. Not to mention that putting it all inside a single piece of hardware reduces the clutter that builds up underneath the family TV.
ELECTRONICS

