Keshia Knight Pullman marries Brad James

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeshia Knight Pullman has got married. The 'Cosby Show' actress' life has "forever changed" after she tied the knot with partner Brad James in a small ceremony which took place at their house last week.

