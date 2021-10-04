Keshia Knight Pullman marries Brad James

Queen Bey and JAY-Z are proud parents to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. Find out more about the power couple’s three kids here. Beyonce, 40, is a widely-talented superstar who is beloved by her loyal legion of fans, known as the ‘Behive.’ But off the stage, Beyonce sticks to a super private life as she raises her three children, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, with husband (and fellow megastar) JAY-Z, 51. Bey and Jay, who wed in 2008, mostly keep their kids out of the public eye, especially the twins. But as the ‘Beyhive’ knows, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir are all rising superstars in their own rights!

