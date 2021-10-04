CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since making a sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body in 2007, died in a weekend car crash along with two police bodyguards, police said Monday. He was 75. Vilks and two plainclothes officers were...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Swedish artist under police protection dies in road accident

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, has died in a traffic accident, police said. He was 75. Vilks and two plainclothes police bodyguards were killed in a head-on crash with a truck on Sunday afternoon, said Carina Persson, police chief for southern Sweden.She said the police car veered into the path of the truck and both vehicles burst into flames. The truck driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before 2007, when he...
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

Provocative Swedish cartoonist hunted by al-Qaeda dies in a car crash

Lars Vilks, a Swedish artist who became a target for Islamic extremists after he drew the prophet Muhammad’s head on a dog’s body in 2007, died in a car accident Sunday, along with two police officers charged with his security. On Sunday afternoon, a police car carrying Vilks and two...
ACCIDENTS
thesource.com

Targeted Artist Known For Depicting Prophet Muhammad Killed in Car Crash

A report from The Insider has confirmed that the Swedish artist known for his controversial depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Sweden. Lars Vilks, the 75-year-old artist who has been depicting the religion of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad as a dog since...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
