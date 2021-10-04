CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book, ‘The Origin of Language’ – The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out

By Joe Lanyadoo
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mr. Joe Lanyadoo is publishing his second book “The Origin of Language.” The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out; how language, an ability that required 4 simultaneous mutations in 4 different organs in a group of related people just appeared in humans. Language is a human species specific trait meaning it didn’t evolve, it just showed up.

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — Mr. Joe Lanyadoo is publishing his second book "The Origin of Language." The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out; how language, an ability that required 4 simultaneous mutations in 4 different organs in a group of related people just appeared in humans. Language is a human species specific trait meaning it didn't evolve, it just showed up.
