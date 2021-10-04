New Book, ‘The Origin of Language’ – The first scientific proof that finally explains the mystery no one has yet to figure out

Although there is no scientific proof for the existence of supernatural phenomena such as ghosts or demons, there are millions of people around the world who believe that these paranormal forces do exist, and many of them even claim to have experienced such phenomena in real life. A survey conducted by YouGov in 2019 revealed that four out of every 10 people in the U.S. think that ghosts are real, and a surprising survey from 2021 divulged that 45% of Canadians claim to have used an ouija board to summon ghosts at least once, and 32% have consulted a psychic.

