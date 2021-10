At sixty, Mike Collier has twice been a Democratic candidate for statewide office in Texas. In 2014, making his first foray into elective politics, the certified public accountant, who had been a Republican, ran for comptroller as a Democrat against Glenn Hegar and lost by more than twenty percentage points. In 2018, he came within five points of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the strongest performance by a Democrat running for the seat since 1998, when Comptroller John Sharp lost to future governor Rick Perry by fewer than two points. In April, Collier announced that he was forming an exploratory committee to consider another run at Patrick. He’s now done exploring.

