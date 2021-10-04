CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Delta makes an East Coast move to counter American-JetBlue alliance

By Bloomberg Wire
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines Inc. will increase service from Boston, adding two international destinations and boosting capacity about 24% over its previous peak, to better compete against an American Airlines Group Inc.-JetBlue Airways Corp. alliance that unifies the airport’s top two carriers. Delta will add nonstop flights to Tel Aviv on...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines Inc#Airbus A220#Bloomberg
CBS Baltimore

Spirit Airlines To Offer Nonstop Flight From BWI Airport To Miami International

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Spirit Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from BWI Airport to Miami International. Baltimore is one of nine Spirit routes to South Florida, which will eventually grow to 31. “Launching nonstop flights to 31 destinations right out of the gate in Miami is a huge milestone for us, and we want to share all that excitement with our Guests,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “We want our Free Spirit Loyalty winners to be able to choose their own destinations because flexibility is what we’re providing in Miami—multiple daily flights that go all over the U.S. and stretch into South America. Combined with our flights from West Palm Beach and our position as the largest carrier in Fort Lauderdale, we’re giving our Guests more options in South Florida than ever.” Tickets are on sale now with some as low as $22.        
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston Chronicle

Just one major US airline is holding out against COVID vaccine mandate

Just one major American airline is letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Delta Airlines is the remaining holdout after Southwest announced Monday that it would mandate vaccines for its 54,000 employees following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan," which requires that companies with more than 100 employees have vaccine mandates or weekly testing.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Street.Com

JetBlue, American Air Shares Slide as Goldman Cuts Ratings, Targets

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) - Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report were both losing altitude on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs analysts downgraded both carriers and slashed their price targets. At last check shares of JetBlue were down 2.1% to $15.78,...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

JetBlue to Make 'Industry-Leading' Switch to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

JetBlue is pushing forward to its 2040 sustainability target as the airline makes the switch to a fuel made from recycled oil, fats, and greases for planes at New York City area airports. Sara Bogdan, head of sustainability at JetBlue, joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the "industry-leading" fuel swap and other initiatives to reduce the airline's carbon footprint. She noted that it plans to implement the fuel change in its aircraft by 2023.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Jet Blue's Big 3-Day Sale Is Back with Flights as Low as $39

As the leaves begin to change and the temperature drops, the idea of going anywhere that can help you cling to summer just a bit longer is appealing. So, take advantage of JetBlue's current deal and chase summer just a little longer. Starting Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the airline is...
TRAVEL
WebMD

American, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines Require Employees to Get Vaccinated

Oct. 4, 2021 -- American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue Airways have become the latest carriers to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The airlines are classified as government contractors due to special flights and cargo contracts with the Department of Defense, so they fall under the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

How did Delta Airlines awaken 570 dormant aircraft?

Delta Air Lines parked 571 mainline aircraft across the country in 2020 when the COVID-19 wiped out most passenger travel. Airlines still have about 70% of their pre-pandemic international capacity in hibernation, but Delta is returning aircraft to the skies because the U.S. domestic market is recovering faster than in other parts of the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

jetBlue, Delta Air Lines Ink Historic SAF Orders

MIAMI – jetBlue (B6) has today signed the largest SAF purchase agreement in aviation history with SG Preston, a bioenergy development business. On its part, Delta Air Lines (DL) also announced today that it would purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Aemetis Inc. in a 10-year deal worth more than US$1bn, including tax incentives.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Boost SAF Commitments

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have each signed large offtake agreements with new producers of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as both airlines aim to convert at least 10% of their annual jet fuel usage to low-carbon alternatives by 2030. Delta has signed an agreement with California-based... Subscription Required. Delta...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Delta Variant Is Hurting Americans' Income

New data shows that the variant is already taking an economic toll. Earlier this summer, it seemed like things had taken a turn for the better on the coronavirus front. But then the Delta variant took hold, and now COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, leaving many people scared and frustrated.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines Is Ditching Its Pandemic-era Boarding Process — Here's What Will Change

"This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback." Delta Air Lines will no longer board planes back-to-front, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure, moving away from one of the last coronavirus pandemic-era practices in the airline industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy