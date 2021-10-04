Delta makes an East Coast move to counter American-JetBlue alliance

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Spirit Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from BWI Airport to Miami International. Baltimore is one of nine Spirit routes to South Florida, which will eventually grow to 31. “Launching nonstop flights to 31 destinations right out of the gate in Miami is a huge milestone for us, and we want to share all that excitement with our Guests,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “We want our Free Spirit Loyalty winners to be able to choose their own destinations because flexibility is what we’re providing in Miami—multiple daily flights that go all over the U.S. and stretch into South America. Combined with our flights from West Palm Beach and our position as the largest carrier in Fort Lauderdale, we’re giving our Guests more options in South Florida than ever.” Tickets are on sale now with some as low as $22.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO