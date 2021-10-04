CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert says hand hygiene products overused during the pandemic could be causing harm

By Joe Hiti
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
Photo credit GettyImages

Over the last year and a half, hand sanitizer and hand soap have become a part of everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, a new study is asking the question of whether or not those products are damaging your skin.

Dr. Jessica Hui, a pediatric allergist and the lead author on the study, spoke with KCBS Radio's Liz Saint about the study and damage that hygiene products could be causing.

"We actually found that people who used hand sanitizer quite a bit and washed their hands quite a bit with soap and water actually do end up damaging their skin," Hui said.

Hui shared that your skin will do a lot to protect itself and make sure that it is hydrated, so when people constantly use products, they should be careful.

"I think the biggest thing to think about, as you are conceptualizing everything, is just realize in general your skin actually is pretty smart and it makes these different protective barriers that are actually hydrating your skin well," Hui said. "So anything that could be noxious or irritating to that think of as a potential to harm your skin."

While Hui said thousands of products could be listed off, she said being aware of what your own body does is more important.

“I like to use that as a way to think through okay ‘Is this potentially stripping my skin of healthy ingredients?’” Hui said. “If it is, then you know that could be an answer to what is causing your hand irritation.”

Even if someone is feeling fine, but their hands look red and irritated, Hui shared that it can still be harmful to the skin to continue to use the same products.

“Even if it doesn’t look overtly red, cracked, irritated, and all that, you could still be doing some damage,” Hui said.

With the pandemic still raging on hand hygiene is important and hand sanitizer and soap shouldn't be thrown out the window. But, there are some tips for taking care of your hands in a way that isn’t damaging.

“The big thing is keep washing your hands and using your hand sanitizer, but one thing I like to recommend is if you carry hand sanitizer in your car or your backpack or your purse, likewise have a hand cream,” Hui said.

She went on to say that unscented hand creams are recommended and that some on the market are made specifically to help restore and help heal. If you use sanitizer or wash your hands, be sure to hydrate right after as it will keep your hands healthy and strong, Hui said.

When it comes to those who are having an extreme reaction, Hui recommends seeing an expert.

“I would recommend seeing an allergist or a dermatologist,” Hui said.

