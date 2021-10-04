CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

News From El Salvador, Early October: The Chivo Ecosystem’s Stress Test

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother month, another Bitcoin mined using volcanic power. That’s what’s happening in El Salvador, the little country that could. Plus, Moneygram alters its business. Problems and solutions with Chivo ATMs and the Chivo ecosystem as a whole. Stars in Bitcoin Beach and direct reports from the ground. This edition of our now regular news roundup comes extra charged with action and heartwarming stories, so buckle up!

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

One Month On, El Salvador's Bitcoin Use Grows but Headaches Persist

EL ZONTE, El Salvador (Reuters) - A growing number of El Salvadorans have experimented with bitcoin since the country became the first to adopt it as legal tender last month, with a couple of million dollars sent daily by migrants using the cryptocurrency. But only a fraction of the Central...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

El Salvador’s Chivo Bitcoin (BTC) wallet is rife with identity fraud

According to El Mundo, identity thieves have targetted the Chivo wallet leading to further doubts around Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador. President Bukele sold the idea of Bitcoin as legal tender based on “banking the unbanked” and reducing overseas remittance fees. Payments to friends and family from Salvadorians living and working abroad account for 22% of the country’s GDP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptocoingossip.com

El Salvador’s Heavy-Handed Bitcoin Adoption Violates ‘Crypto Ethos’: Blockchain.com Exec

Nicolas Cary, co-founder and vice chairman of Blockchain.com, today criticized El Salvador’s approach to Bitcoin as legal tender. “I think there’s some valid criticisms of how the program is rolled out in El Salvador in terms of being top down. One of the main ethos of crypto is that there’s really grassroots adoption, and people are doing it voluntarily,” Cary said during the Token 2049 conference in London.
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Buy Virtual Lands in El Salvador Now

El Salvador is a small Central American country of just over 6 million people. It has a rich, indigenous cultural heritage and its capital, San Salvador, is one of the most iconic cities in the world. Indeed, it’s known as the landfall of Christopher Columbus in 1492. Besides its rich...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethany Hamilton
Person
Nayib Bukele
bitcoinmagazine.com

Previewing The LABitConf And Adopting Bitcoin Events In El Salvador

As the Bitcoin ecosystem grows, Bitcoin conferences continue to be a great way for Bitcoiners to meet like-minded people, network with professionals in the industry, learn more about Bitcoin, and just celebrate the monetary revolution that is underway. And two conferences are coming up in El Salvador, LABitConf and Adopting Bitcoin, offering great opportunities to get involved in the Bitcoin community in the country and beyond.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

El Salvador becomes the first country to mine bitcoins using energy from volcanoes

In June, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar. Even though the initial nationwide rollout hit a bumpy road due to some technical issues, many observers still called it a success as the Central American country moves ahead with its cryptocurrency experiment. Since then El Salvador has amassed as much as 150 bitcoins with a total worth of around $32 million.
INDUSTRY
decrypt.co

Tonga Politician Hopes to Follow in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Footsteps

Lord Fusitu’a, a member of the Tongan parliament, believes the country can follow El Salvador’s example and accept Bitcoin as legal tender, according to the Financial Review. “Tonga is the highest remittance-dependent country on earth. Between 38% and 41.1% of our GDP, depending on which World Bank figures you use,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Atm#Stress Test#Chivo#The Chivo Ecosystem#Moneygram#Cnbc#Https T Co Jbghs2nfzj
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador subsidies gas for Salvadorians paying with Bitcoin

El Salvador subsidies fuel price for buyers paying Bitcoin. The move is to further deepen Bitcoin adoption among Salvadorians. El Salvador government, towards boosting the adoption of Bitcoin in the country, has subsidized the price of petrol for those paying in Bitcoin via the state-backed Chivo wallet app. Nayib Bukele,...
TRAFFIC
ambcrypto.com

Volcanoes and Lightning: Here’s how El Salvador is brewing up a storm

Mining Bitcoin with volcanoes sounds like a sci-fi plot device to most. Yet, the world has been entranced since El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele released a teaser video suggesting that the first steps were already in motion for the same. More recently, Bukele shared another milestone. He claimed that the...
ENVIRONMENT
yr.media

Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador

The Salvadoran government recently made Bitcoin legal tender for the country – although historic, it has also been met with mixed reactions from the public. YR’s Valeria Araujo explores this in her latest video. Produced by: Valeria Araujo.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
wiltonbulletin.com

In El Salvador, a Volcano Powers Crypto Mining

It might sound like the solution to a game of Clue, but rest assured that the following describes a very real phenomenon: El Salvador mining Bitcoin using volcanoes. Well, to be more specific, the country is mining Bitcoin using the energy generated by a volcano — but the larger point stands. Can you use geothermal power to create cryptocurrency? One nation seems bound and determined to find out.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

El Salvador has started mining bitcoin with volcanos

El Salvador has mined some bitcoin using geothermal energy, according to its president. The set up is still being tested and installed but some bitcoin is already trickling in. El Salvador has officially started using volcanos to mine bitcoin, according to its president Nayib Bukele. So far, it has mined...
METAL MINING
pymnts.com

Technical Glitches Continue to Mark El Salvador’s Bitcoin Rollout

We’re only a few weeks into El Salvador’s national rollout of bitcoin as legal tender – and the technical glitches continue. As recently as last week, ElSalvador.com reported, users were taking to social networks to note that the Chivo virtual wallet, used to facilitate bitcoin transactions, was not working. In some cases, according to reports, the app was down – and in other cases, the incorrect amounts of bitcoin were being transferred.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Scalding water and steam send Bitcoin soaring—but analysts say be wary of El Salvador’s ‘stunt’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. At around 5:00 AM EST on October 1, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele tweeted that his nation had just mined its first Bitcoin using geothermal energy, power generated from the jets of scalding water and steam boiled by a towering volcano set deep in the jungle. An hour later when the press reports emerged, Bitcoin did a hockey stick, jumping in minutes from $44,900 to $47,300, and partied to $48,000 by mid-afternoon, adding 6.9% or $58 billion to its valuation. Though it's always difficult to tell what news drives the careening course of Bitcoin, it's likely that buyers pounced thinking the report that El Salvador was mining coins using volcano-driven electricity would soften worries surrounding the signature cryptocurrency's gigantic carbon footprint.
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

President Bukele Reduces Gas Price For Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Users In El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele took to Twitter late Wednesday night to reveal gas stations in El Salvador would begin selling each gallon of fuel at a $0.20 discount for those who pay using the Bitcoin Chivo wallet. Starting Thursday 30 September, Salvadorans, public transport, and any local company can use Chivo...
TRAFFIC
d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin: El Salvador leads the way, the beginning of a revolution?

With a series of tweets on Monday 6 September, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele revealed that the country bought 400 bitcoins, worth around $ 20.9 million, one day before formally adopting the world’s most popular cryptocurrency as legal tender. “Our brokers will buy a lot more as the...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy