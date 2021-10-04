News From El Salvador, Early October: The Chivo Ecosystem’s Stress Test

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. At around 5:00 AM EST on October 1, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele tweeted that his nation had just mined its first Bitcoin using geothermal energy, power generated from the jets of scalding water and steam boiled by a towering volcano set deep in the jungle. An hour later when the press reports emerged, Bitcoin did a hockey stick, jumping in minutes from $44,900 to $47,300, and partied to $48,000 by mid-afternoon, adding 6.9% or $58 billion to its valuation. Though it's always difficult to tell what news drives the careening course of Bitcoin, it's likely that buyers pounced thinking the report that El Salvador was mining coins using volcano-driven electricity would soften worries surrounding the signature cryptocurrency's gigantic carbon footprint.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO