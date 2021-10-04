CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s old is new again: Justices back at Supreme Court for new term

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is beginning a momentous new term with a return to familiar surroundings, the mahogany and marble courtroom that the justices abandoned more than 18 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with...

www.cleveland.com

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court rules Republicans must answer questions, disclose info in redistricting lawsuits: Capitol Letter

Discovery zone: The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Gov. Mike DeWine and other Republicans on the state’s redistricting commission must turn over records and submit to questioning under oath from plaintiffs in three lawsuit challenging the GOP’s new legislative district maps. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the ruling marks a defeat for Republican legislative leaders, who argued they didn’t have to provide any information to the plaintiffs.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Supreme Court justices ask the Biden administration if a Guantanamo Bay prisoner can testify about his CIA-sponsored torture

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a high-profile case involving a request from a Guantanamo Bay prisoner. The detainee, Abu Zubaydah, seeks further information from the government on his CIA-backed torture. The government, however, argued not to release the information, claiming an executive privilege called "state secrets." Three...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Don't stand so close to us

Get tested. Wear a mask. Don't get too close. Not your typical court orders, but that was the word from the Supreme Court to lawyers and reporters who returned to the high court this week for the first in-person arguments in more than a year and a half.The justices are no longer hearing arguments by phone. But reminders that the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing were everywhere, from the absence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a positive coronavirus test to social distancing measures in the courtroom, although only Justice Sonia Sotomayor who has diabetes, wore a mask among the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliate, could loosen gun regulations in many parts of the country. In my view as a Second Amendment scholar, this case is also noteworthy in that how the court reaches its conclusion could affect the Second Amendment analysis of all weapons...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday night allowed Texas to temporarily resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics across the state began rushing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. Abortion providers in Texas had been bracing for the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to act […]
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: Supreme Court’s new term restarts credibility concerns

Long before the U.S. Supreme Court launched its new term Monday, it was clear that more than the usual lower court rulings would be on trial this term for several reasons. First, Americans are seeing the nine justices less and less like careful, impartial and independent interpreters of the law and more like political hacks. Don’t take our word for it: That’s what the latest Gallup polling numbers show. Public approval of the court is down to 40%, the lowest ever recorded by Gallup since it began asking the question in 2000. But second, the six-member conservative majority appears ready to do some serious rewriting of U.S. laws, beginning with women’s reproductive rights and likely extending to Second Amendment and religious rights, as well. Is anyone shocked by that? It’s what President Donald Trump promised with his appointments, and it’s what other leading Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been counting on for years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump granted hip-hop manager clemency but left him in prison, lawyers claim

The waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency saw a carnival of celebrities and those with personal connections to him jostling for clemency. Trump obliged many of them, granting pardons to rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne and longtime allies Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone. And then there was James...
POTUS
