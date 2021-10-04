CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Nutrition: Know Thyself – By Dawn Weatherwax

By Lauren Serowik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Knowing your body composition can help you swim fast and stay healthy. As athletes begin a new season and set goals, it is important to know their body composition. It is an essential piece of the goal-setting process. Having a certain body-fat-to-muscle-mass ratio is definitely related to athletic performance. The correct portion of muscle mass increases strength, power, agility and speed.

