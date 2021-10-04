Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Nutrition: Know Thyself – By Dawn Weatherwax

Addressing The Taboo Topic Of Constant Physical Comparison Among Female Swimmers. “Why can she fit in the smaller suit and I can?”. These questions are the reality of what goes on in the mind of a female swimmer. Not only are girls competing and comparing their times inside the water, but they are also comparing themselves based on how they look physically. Swimmers from a very young age are accustomed to being in a swimsuit every day and wearing it like a jersey or uniform. There is nothing special about it and it isn’t anything to think about for many young swimmers. But as girls get older, they become more conscious about how they look and feel in a bathing suit. They also get the idea that others are judging them for their appearance on the pool deck.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO