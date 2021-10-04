Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Nutrition: Know Thyself – By Dawn Weatherwax
Knowing your body composition can help you swim fast and stay healthy. As athletes begin a new season and set goals, it is important to know their body composition. It is an essential piece of the goal-setting process. Having a certain body-fat-to-muscle-mass ratio is definitely related to athletic performance. The correct portion of muscle mass increases strength, power, agility and speed.
