Aging for Amateurs: Fall migrations are a format for hope

It was in October 2010 that our friend Graham Bell took my wife and me to a hide on a salt marsh separating the remote Northumberland coast of England from the isle of Lindisfarne. We went to watch the Brent geese migrating from Svalbard, their island breeding ground in the Arctic Ocean north of Norway. They would spend the winter here by Lindisfarne. Hundreds were feeding in the salt marsh; dozens more were on the wing. It was autumn, and we were already in heavy jackets — why would these birds migrate to this bone-chilling place for the winter? (They could have asked us the same thing!)