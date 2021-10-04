CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Futures Fall 110 Pts; Tesla Shines After 3Q Deliveries

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Monday, handing back some of the strong gains of the previous session, as investors react with caution at the start of a week that includes the key official employment report. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down...

za.investing.com

investing.com

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy on the Dip

Although the major benchmark indices are showing some resilience lately, October could be a volatile month given concerns related to supply chain constraints and potential monetary policy changes. Given the uncertain market conditions, we believe the recent price dips in dividend aristocrats Walgreens Boots (WBA), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and W.W. Grainger (GWW) offer solid entry opportunities.After a rocky start to October, the major benchmark indices finished Thursday with a three-session winning streak, triggered by optimism surrounding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that lawmakers have reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the near term to avoid a government default. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the infrastructure bill, potential monetary policy changes, and supply chain constraints, October is expected to be a volatile month.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Growth stocks have been feeling some pressure in the markets lately, but there have been some standouts. Asana, Upstart, and Upwork have been strong performers thanks to strong and accelerating revenue growth. Each company could continue to perform for long-term investors as they expand into large addressable markets. Let's face...
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Gold Losing Sparkle To Strong U.S Dollar, Bitcoin

Gold prices were lower in London on Friday morning, as traders refrained from making major bets ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report. At the time of writing, gold futures were trading about $1,754 per ounce after losing 0.25%. Despite a small advance on Friday, the dollar remained below a one-year high, which is usually inverse to gold prices.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Caution Ahead of Payrolls

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, with investors displaying caution ahead of the release of the widely-watched monthly employment report. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 30 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded 3 points, or 0.1%, higher, while Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 7 points, or 0.1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) CCXI shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $19.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.8% gain over the past four weeks. Following the approval of its vasculitis drug,...
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.59%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the IT , Technology and Carbon sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 0.59% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 0.64%. The...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures are little changed following disappointing jobs report

Dow futures traded near the flat line in early trading Friday following September’s disappointing jobs report. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 13 points. S&P 500 futures were rose 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.58%. The 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.57%. Friday’s jobs report...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tesla, Quidel, Chubb Rise Premarket; Allogene Tumbles

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, October 8th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 0.1% after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s chief executive Elon Musk confirmed that the company was moving its headquarters from California to Texas. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock rose 0.2% after the drugmaker...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks That Gapped Up

After a soft end to Q3 that saw the major indices dip as much as 5% through September, equities bounced back hard in yesterday’s session with many stocks gapping up on the open. A gap up as it’s known is a particularly bullish signal that often coincides with the start of a trend reversal. Many on Wall Street and Main Street alike will have been waiting earnestly for the recent softness to end, so let’s take a look at a few stocks that could be on the verge of fresh rallies.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street set for gains despite September jobs miss

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to inch higher on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs grew far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls, while technology stocks found support from lower bond yields. The Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report showed hiring increased by...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks’ Breakout May Be Short-Lived, NFP Release Leaves Question Marks

Stocks broke above their consolidation yesterday. Is this an upward reversal or just another upward correction? The NFP release leaves question marks. The S&P 500 index gained 0.83% on Thursday following breaking above the recent local highs and the 4,400 price level. The market retraced most of its late September’s decline yesterday as investors awaited today’s monthly jobs data release, among other factors. The Nonfarm Payrolls release has been worse than expected at +194,000.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Telecoms , Consumer Services and Utilities sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.19%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.51%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.14%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Energy , Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.14%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were K92 Mining Inc (TSX:...
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Hit Seven-Year High as Hopes for SPR Release Fade

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices hit $80 a barrel in the U.S. for the first time since 2014 on Friday, a day after the Energy Department played down reports that it was looking at selling barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Department said on Thursday that is has...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Payrolls, Tesla's California Leavin', Energy Mayhem - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- It's time for the monthly U.S. labor market report, and half a million Americans are expected to have found work last month. Recent data suggests the risk is for an upward surprise. Stocks are rangebound until the release at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT), but bond yields are keeping the pressure on, hitting new highs overnight. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is leaving California, and the world's energy markets continue to run riot with shortages from Europe to India and China. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 8th October.
ECONOMY
investing.com

S&P 500 Struggles for Direction on Bets Jobs Miss Unlikely to Delay Fed Taper

Investing.com – The S&P 500 struggled for direction Friday as investors downplayed the odds that the softer monthly jobs report will delay the Federal Reserve's plans to begin tapering bond purchases in November. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.15%, or 52 points, the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% and the Nasdaq eking out a 0.1% rise.
STOCKS

