iOS 15 users can now easily report App Store scams

By Mahmoud Itani
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Only a few days ago, Apple finally started allowing users to rate and review its preinstalled apps. System apps, such as Weather, Safari, and more, can now be evaluated like any other third-party apps on the App Store, which will help Apple gain some valuable feedback. It seems like the company is focusing on giving users more options to easily leave feedback on apps, as it has now introduced another significant change on the App Store. According to recent reports, iOS 15 users can now report scams on the App Store, even if they don’t fall for them.

