Video of Kyrsten Sinema Being Confronted in Bathroom by Activist Viewed 4M Times

CNN’s Don Lemon said the activists who followed Senator Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom engaged in outright harassment. Sinema has received a lot of criticism from fellow Democrats for her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package the Biden administration wants passed. Amid all the back-and-forth between progressives and moderates, protesters followed the Arizona senator into the bathroom and continued recording while she was there.

