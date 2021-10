The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to Kansas City to battle with their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday. Arrowhead Stadium looked like a sea of red, but that didn’t seem to faze the Bolts one bit. The Chargers soldiered on, marching to the beat of a 30-24 win over the juggernaut Chiefs. This win was extremely important for the Chargers in several ways. In the playoff race, the Chargers now have a head-to-head win over the Chiefs, as well as a divisional win. Considering this was the first AFC West matchup for the season, that gives the Chargers an advantage over the other teams in the division.

