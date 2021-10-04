Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest of Seneca Falls Man

On October 1, 2021, at 9:31 PM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Luis A. Lopez, age 23, of Seneca Falls, New York. A traffic stop was conducted on the motor vehicle that Lopez was operating for failure to obey a traffic control device. During the stop it was discovered that Lopez had an active warrant issued for his arrest in the State of Maryland for Assault in the first degree. The warrant and extradition was confirmed by the wanting agency. Lopez was taken into custody and transported to the station for processing. Upon completion of processing Lopez was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he would be held until arraignment.