Justin Fields Saw It Coming

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the starter moving forward, head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. Nagy's announcement comes 48 hours after he insisted that Andy Dalton (knee) is still the Bears' starter when healthy. "He's done everything to show us that he's ready for this opportunity," Nagy said of Fields during Wednesday's press conference. "After this past weekend and the growth we saw with Justin, the discussions we had were to go this direction." Fields fared much better in his second start last week, completing 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards with an interception, following a debut where he completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 scoreless yards. Nagy's commitment to the first-round pick is an upgrade for Allen Robinson's and Darnell Mooney's rest-of-season outlook, as Fields is averaging 9.3 air yards per attempt, compared to Dalton only averaging 4.0 per throw. Fields and the Bears have a tough draw against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO