Justin Fields Saw It Coming

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Fields saw it coming, all of it. He knew the long pass to Darnell Mooney was coming and so did his wide receiver. He knew a better game was coming because he'd been through tough times before and came out of it. And Fields knew before the game it would be better simply because he felt better about everything in his second NFL start but first at home. He was right about it in a 24-14 victory.

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
Justin Fields can silence his haters on Sunday

It's Justin Fields time for the Chicago Bears. The rookie quarterback is all set to make his first-career start on Sunday due to Andy Dalton suffering a knee injury in Week 2. Are you ready, rookie?. Well, countless people continue to troll Fields and claim he's a bust. Already? Seriously?...
Friday Walkthrough: Rushing to Start Justin Fields

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the Friday Walkthrough. Every week I'll be outlining critical fantasy...
Russell Wilson
Justin Fields
Ready or not, Justin Fields era begins with Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — There was going to be a point, maybe later this season or early next, when Justin Fields was going to become Chicago's starting quarterback. With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined for the time being by a knee injury, Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday as the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns, who are still waiting to put together a complete game after two uneven performances.
Watch Justin Fields' first pregame speech as starter

It's a new era of football for the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start because of an injury to Andy Dalton, and if he plays well he could keep the role long term. But that also means ascending as the leader of the team,...
Myles Garrett making Justin Fields’ life miserable

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is giving Bears quarterback Justin Fields a rude welcome to the NFL. Fields, the rookie first-round pick making his first NFL start, has been sacked more times than he has completed a pass so far today: Fields has three completions and four sacks. Garrett has...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Tough Performance

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is getting his first NFL start today against the Cleveland Browns. Thus far, it’s been a very underwhelming day for him. Through the first three quarters, Fields has gotten the hell beaten out of him by the Browns defense. He’s been sacked seven times and has just five completions heading into the fourth quarter.
NFL Week 3 rookie QB grades: Mac Jones comes down to Earth; Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields take their lumps

Third time’s the charm? Not quite for some guys. Rookie quarterbacks haven’t exactly set the NFL on fire yet. That’s what happens when you’re, well, a rookie. Sunday’s games provided the best opportunity for the most intriguing rookie passer to get a chance to do so. Justin Fields got his first crack at starting in the NFL, and it’s going to be a day he’ll want to forget.
Bears announce Justin Fields will start vs. Lions

Justin Fields will start his second game in a row for the Bears on Sunday. The Bears announced on Saturday afternoon that Fields has been declared the starter. Bears head coach Matt Nagy previously indicated that he wouldn’t decide on his starter until game time, but now the Bears are calling Fields the starter and saying Andy Dalton is doubtful with a knee injury.
The Positive: Plenty of Room for Justin Fields to Improve

It's difficult enough when a team suffers a one-side defeat. The Bears suffered an especially difficult loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns because when it ended, they realized there was no quarterback with a cape and "S" on his chest in the background immediately ready to save the franchise. Instead,...
Why Andy Dalton is still starter, not Justin Fields

The Bears have a plan, and they’re sticking to it. Matt Nagy announced on Monday morning, that despite the growth he displayed against the Lions, Justin Fields is still the QB2, and Andy Dalton will start if he’s healthy. “What’s been great about these last couple weeks is Justin’s had...
Bears Fans Are Loving Justin Fields’ Performance Today

After a lackluster first start last week, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is giving fans plenty of excitement in today’s game against the Detroit Lions. Midway through the third quarter, Chicago have dominated on both sides of the ball. They lead 21-0 due in no small part to a much better performance from Fields.
Bears name Justin Fields starter moving forward

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the starter moving forward, head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. Nagy's announcement comes 48 hours after he insisted that Andy Dalton (knee) is still the Bears' starter when healthy. "He's done everything to show us that he's ready for this opportunity," Nagy said of Fields during Wednesday's press conference. "After this past weekend and the growth we saw with Justin, the discussions we had were to go this direction." Fields fared much better in his second start last week, completing 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards with an interception, following a debut where he completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 scoreless yards. Nagy's commitment to the first-round pick is an upgrade for Allen Robinson's and Darnell Mooney's rest-of-season outlook, as Fields is averaging 9.3 air yards per attempt, compared to Dalton only averaging 4.0 per throw. Fields and the Bears have a tough draw against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Look: Ohio State Reacts To The Justin Fields News

The Chicago Bears stopped delaying the inevitable on Wednesday, finally naming former Ohio State star Justin Fields the team’s starting quarterback. Fields had started the last two weeks in place of an injured Andy Dalton, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy kept insisting Dalton was his starter if healthy. Nagy changed his tune today.
Film Review: Lions Front Seven Comes Up Short against Justin Fields

No question, the Detroit Lions secondary is a clear weakness of his team. To make up for a significant deficiency, Detroit's front seven must take strides forward and perform at a higher level as the 2021 season progresses. With key injuries to Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu, along with bringing...
Photos: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears said this week that Justin Fields would be the quarterback moving forward for the organization. Here's a look back at his season so far.
Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
