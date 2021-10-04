CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: David Montgomery Injury Not Severe

By Gene Chamberlain
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the injury suffered by David Montgomery is not the type to threaten his career or end a season. Bears coach Matt Nagy refused to speculate on it after Sunday's 24-14 Bears win over Detroit, but NFL Network reported he had a hyperextension and no major injury occurred. An MRI will be performed on Monday, according to NFL Network.

