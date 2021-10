PHOENIX – Some form of severe weather could pound metro Phoenix on Tuesday and forecasters aren’t ruling out anything, including tornadoes and hail for outlying regions. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said a storm with the possibility of strong winds could blow through starting in the afternoon and lasting through early evening, with the chances of rain at 40% between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO