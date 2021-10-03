Letter: Endorsements not appreciated

I was appalled to see several labor union endorsements for the liberal candidates in this year’s non-partisan Bloomington city council and school board elections. In addition to receiving the endorsement from their local DFL party unit, liberal candidates have received endorsements from the AFL-CIO, SEIU, the Bloomington Federation of Teachers and the Bloomington Federation of Paraprofessionals. This leaves the independent and conservative candidates without strong organizational support and puts them at a distinct disadvantage.